Team Secret and Jume part ways

Team Secret have parted ways with Marc "Jume" Steinmann. It's the second departure from Team Secret's roster since the Six Invitational 2026 grand final as Adrian "Adrian" Tryka was announced as a Wildcard player on February 28.

The German player had joined in January 2024. In his first season as a Team Secret player, Jume helped the team to qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, finishing both competitions among the best eight sides. Unfortunately, the Six Invitational 2025 ended sooner than expected for the European mix as they were eliminated in the group stage.

Jume and Team Secret's Year 11 started in Rio de Janeiro as they took part in RE:L0:AD, but couldn't reach the playoffs. Months later, they won the Esports World Cup 2025 after a flawless run. At the BLAST R6 Major Munich, the team finished among the best six sides. Finally, in February 2026, Team Secret reached the Six Invitational 2026 grand final as they lost against FaZe Clan.

As we reported on February 23, Jume has been chosen as Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu's replacement in Team Falcons. The Frenchman has been benched and the Saudi Arabian esports organization is currently listening to offers.