Rengoku Event 2025: Everything you need to know

Earlier this summer, Rainbow Six Siege re-introduced the Showdown time-limited event to the game. It gave players another chance to play the wild-west game mode.

Creating time-limited events in Rainbow Six Siege is very important as it gives a different personality to the game for a fortnight. It's no secret that Ubisoft has focused most of its efforts to this matter recently, with the release of Assault on Hereford, the previously mentioned return of Showdown, and, now, the return of the Rengoku Event.

Here's what you need to know about the Rengoku Event in Rainbow Six Siege X:

When is the Rengoku Event starting?

The Rengoku Event will start on July 30, 2025. It's expected to end on August 13, 2025.

It's also worth mentioning that players will have the chance to collect Rengoku Event Twitch Drops, as Ubisoft will allow players to claim the Rengoku Event Fuze Bundle by watching selected Twitch streams for five hours.

What is the Rengoku Event in Rainbow Six Siege X?

The Rengoku Event is a Rainbow Six Siege X time-limited game mode that follows modified Secure Area rules. It takes place on a themed version of Skyscraper.

The Rengoku Event offers a unique experience to Rainbow Six Siege X players. With operators only having access to shotguns and kunai, and with infinite respawn being enabled, the Rengoku Event is full of action. That's exactly why it's one of the community's favorite game modes!

How does the Rengoku Event work?

In the Rengoku Event, players must light the altars to earn favor. At the same time, your team must stop the opponents from doing the same thing. The first team to get to 300 points wins. In the case no team reaches 300 points, the team with the most points wins.

As we previously mentioned, players only have access to shotguns and kunai. Here's a look at the options that players should have available, looking at previous editions of the Rengoku Event:

Shotguns in Rengoku Event

In Rengoku Event, players can only choose from four weapons: the SPAS-12, the SG-CQB, the Supershorty, and the Bailiff 410.

Kunai in Rengoku Event

Every operator has access to a device, called Kunai. Each Kunai has a different ability, like explosion, posion, or pushback. On top of that, these can be used to kill enemies. However, you must have great aiming skills!

Rengoku Event - Operators

In Rainbow Six Siege's Rengoku Event, operators have special names. While attackers are known as The Devoted, defenders are known as The Possessed.

Here's each operator that you can use and its Rengoku name:

What are the best skins in the Rengoku Event?

The best skin of the Rengoku Event will be the Memento Weapon Skin for Ash and Iana's G36C. It will include an animated weapon inspect animation, where the dragon on the weapon skin will move and produce sounds.

However, to unlock the Rengoku Event Memento Weapon Skin, players will first have to unlock all of the skins in the Rengoku Event collection. Undoubtedly, Rengoku Event's best bundle is Hibana's Bundle. It includes various cosmetics including a 3D weapon skin and one of the best headgears ever released in Rainbow Six Siege.

Rengoku Event Packs

But, how to get these beautiful skins? Well, although you can purchase the Rengoku Event packs with R6 Credits and Renown, you can also get packs by completing challenges.

Based on the last time the Rengoku Event was released, here are the expected prices for the packs found in the Rengoku Event:

1 Pack: 270 R6 Credits or 11,250 Renown for Membership players / 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown for non-Membership players

4 Packs: 1,080 R6 Credits or 45,000 Renown / 1,200 R6 Credits or 50,000 Renown for non-Membership players

8 Packs: 2,160 R6 Credits or 90,000 Renown / 2,400 R6 Credits or 100,000 Renown for non-Membership players

16 Packs: 4,320 R6 Credits or 180,000 Renown / 4,800 R6 Credits or 200,000 Renown for non-Membership players

39 Packs: 8,640 R6 Credits or 360,000 Renown / 11,700 R6 Credits or 487,500 Renown for non-Membership players

For more information about it, make sure to check out our article on how to get Rengoku Event packs easily!