How to get Rengoku Event packs in Rainbow Six Siege

Rainbow Six Siege has released a time-limited event called Rengoku, inspired by Japan and its culture. This event follows a Team Deathmatch format where players can respawn as they fight for map control and kills.

The Rengoku event takes place in a modified version of the map Skyscraper. Operators' logos and names have also been changed, making this event a breath of fresh air.

Such an original, highly-paced, and fun game mode deserved good cosmetics. Say no more.

What are the Rengoku Event cosmetics?

The Rengoku Event includes eleven bundles — one of these being a Universal bundle. The operators that feature in the list are Bandit, Capitão, Fuze, Kapkan, Maestro, Osa, Rook, Twitch, Thunderbird, and Zofia.

The big majority of players have welcomed these bundles, paying special attention to Rook, Zofia, and Twitch.

However, the most desired weapon skin is the event's Universal skin: the Sentinel Spirit. This Universal skin can be equipped with any weapon in the game, making it a really good acquisition. By purchasing the Battlefield Spirit Bundle, you will acquire the weapon skin, the event's universal attachment skin, the charm, and the event's special operator background.

For a chance at getting this skin or any of the Rengoku Event cosmetics, you have two options: opening Rengoku Event packs or purchasing the bundles in the in-game store.

How can I get Rengoku Event packs in Rainbow Six Siege?

The Rengoku Packs are currently available in the in-game store. You can obtain them by purchasing any of the different options. Here are the prices:

1 Pack: 300 R6 Credits or 12,500 Renown

4 Packs: 1,200 R6 Credits or 50,000 Renown

8 Packs: 2,400 R6 Credits or 100,000 Renown

16 Packs: 4,800 R6 Credits or 200,000 Renown

39 Packs: 11,700 R6 Credits or 487,500 Renown

You will be given a Rengoku Pack by just logging in to Rainbow Six Siege. However, that's not the only way to get free Rengoku Packs. You can get one more pack by completing the Rengoku Event weekly objectives.

The Rengoku Event Battle Pass objectives consist in:

Precision Master - Eliminate 10 opponents with Kunai devices in the Rengoku Event

Rengoku Fighter - Play 5 matches in the Rengoku Event

These challenges are far from being impossible to complete, so if you want more Rengoku Event cosmetics, you should complete these!