Siege X Rengoku Event Twitch Drops: Fuze bundle, dates, how to unlock, and more!

Less than a month after the conclusion of the Showdown Event, Ubisoft is releasing a second time-limited event this season as the Rengoku Event will be making a return. For the first time in two years, players will be able to experience the Rengoku game mode, which is completely different to other time-limited playlists.

The Rengoku Event is a game mode where players can only use shotguns and kunai to kill their opponents. These kunai are divided into different types, including explosive, poison, and pushback kunai. Using modified Secure Area rules and taking place on a modified version of Skyscraper, the Rengoku Event is dynamic and highly entertaining.

However, that's not all: the Rengoku Event also includes some brilliant skins. The last time the event was open, players had nothing but positive words about Hibana's Smoldering Bundle, which clearly stole the show. Now, the Japanese's bundle could make a return — possibly as a "variant" bundle.

Today, one day before the start of the Rengoku Event, Ubisoft has given players the first look at the Rengoku Event Twitch Drops, which will include a full bundle for Fuze. Here's everything you need to know about it.

When will the Siege X Rengoku Event Twitch Drops be available?

The Rengoku Event Twitch Drops will be available for two weeks, from July 30 to August 13. The Rengoku Event is expected to begin on July 30 at 9 AM PT.

The Rengoku Event Twitch Drops should be available for two weeks, until August 13. Until then, players will be able to watch selected Twitch streams and claim the Rengoku Event 2025 Fuze Bundle.

How to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts?

Linking your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts is very easy, it will only take you a few minutes. Follow the next steps to quickly link both accounts:

Set up and verify your Twitch account.

Go to Ubisoft's official drops website.

Select Get Started.

Select Login with Twitch.

In the pop-up, log into your Twitch account.

Then, log into the Ubisoft account you want to receive Twitch Drops on.

Now, you should be able to unlock the Rengoku Event Twitch Drops. However, keep in mind that you will have to claim the cosmetics manually. You will be able to do so in Twitch's rewards site.

What do the Siege X Rengoku Event Twitch Drops include?

The Rengoku Event Twitch Drops include a variant of Fuze's Rengoku Event Bundle. Here's a look at the items included in the Twitch Drops and how much time it will take players to unlock them:

30 minutes: Operator Card

1 hour: Headgear

3 hours: Uniform

5 hours: Weapon Skin for Fuze's AK-12

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.