All of Rainbow Six Siege Memento weapon skins and how to get them

It's fair to say Year 9 transformed Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft's efforts were put on improving rather than inventing. Meanwhile, players also welcomed brand-new features like the Siege Cup, crossplay between PC and console, and the two new operators Deimos and Skopós.

In terms of cosmetics, Ubisoft also made crucial changes. After adding the Marketplace, the team added the Membership system to give exclusive items to Rainbow Six Siege players. If that wasn't enough, Ubisoft also made changes to the cosmetics given in time-limited game modes, introducing the re-colored and the Memento weapon skins.

For those unaware, Memento weapon skins are legendary weapon skins that can only be claimed after having unlocked all of the cosmetics included in a time-limited game mode. These weapon skins are animated and full of details that makes them one of the best gun cosmetics in the game.

Due to the exclusiveness of these weapon skins, getting them is very expensive. With time-limited event collections including 33 items, players can choose between purchasing the required items with 8,910 R6 Credits or 371,250 Renown. With 7,590 R6 Credits being worth USD$49,99, Memento weapon skins should be valued at around USD$60 and USD$65.

In Year 10, Ubisoft released the first Mythical Memento weapon skins. Introduced in the Rengoku Event, Ubisoft added a new one in this year's MUTE Protocol.

Despite the price, many players want to get their hands on them. Memento weapon skins aren't just exclusive; they are great looking skins too. If you're a die-hard Rainbow Six Siege fan, we're sure you want them at all costs.

Here are all of the Memento weapon skins released to this date!

M.U.T.E. Protocol 2024

The M.U.T.E. Protocol Memento weapon skin was called The Betatron Annihilator and it was exclusive to Mute and Wamai's MP5K. To unlock it, players had to pack all of the M.U.T.E. Protocol cosmetics.

Doktor's Curse

The Doktor's Curse Memento weapon skin was called Nosferatu and it was exclusive to Buck's C8-SFW. To unlock it, players had to pack all of the Doktor's Curse cosmetics.

Freeze For All

The Freeze For All Memento weapon skin was called Glacial Revelation. The Freeze For All Memento weapon skin was available for Ash and Ram's R4-C. To claim it, players had to first unlock all of the items in the Freeze For All collection.

Assault on Hereford

The Assault on Hereford Memento weapon skin was for Nomad and Iana's APX200 Assault Rifle. Players would automatically unlock it after first obtaining all of the Assault on Hereford skins.

Showdown

The Showdown Memento weapon skin was available for Kapkan, Tachanka, and Azami's 9x19VSN. To unlock it, players had to first obtain all of the Showdown Event cosmetics.

Rengoku

The Rengoku memento weapon skin was the first Mythical Memento weapon skin released to Rainbow Six Siege X. It features a dragon, which makes noises and blasts thunders every time players reload or trigger the weapon inspect animation.

Players would unlock the Rengoku Memento weapon skin after first unlocking all of the Rengoku Event items.

MUTE Protocol 2025

The MUTE Protocol 2025 Memento weapon skin was launched for Doc, Rook, and Melusi's MP5. It was a carnivorous plant that would feed on the bullet magazines of the gun. Interesting, right?

Doktor's Curse 2025

Last but not least, Doktor's Curse 2025's Memento weapon skin basically makes your gun look like an on-fire chainsaw. It can only be equipped on Doc, Rook, and Solis' P90.

For more information about Ubisoft, Year 10 Season 3, and Rainbow Six Siege X