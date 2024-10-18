Doktor's Curse 2024: How to get the Memento skin, price, and more!

Doktor's Curse is back to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege! Including one of the most thrilling time-limited playlists in Ubisoft's FPS, Doktor's Curse will be playable until November 6.

Although the uniqueness of the game mode is worth mentioning, most of the fans' excitement doesn't come from the playlist but from the Doktor's Curse skins. Themed by Halloween, the cosmetics included in Doktor's Curse are scary and full of details.

This year's Doktor's Curse includes 40 different items. However, fans can only get 33 through Doktor's Curse packs. Well, don't be afraid, you can unlock six of the remaining seven by completing challenges and watching streams. But, what about the final cosmetic?

Well, the final cosmetic is Doktor's Curse Memento skin. It's the most priceless cosmetic included in this year's Doktor's Curse. Here's everything you need to know about it:

Doktor's Curse Memento skin

Doktor's Curse Memento skin is for Buck's C8-SFW. Its design is dark as it includes grey, black, and dark shades. The skin is Legendary and it's also 3D animated.

Considering that the Nosferatu weapon skin can only be used on Buck's weapon, you must first decide if it's worth owning it. However, keep in mind that, to get your hands on it, you will have to invest in it.

How to get Doktor's Curse Memento skin?

To claim Doktor's Curse's Memento skin, you must first own all of the 33 items included in the Doktor's Curse packs.

Therefore, if you don't own a premium battle pass, you must spend 396.000 Renown or 9.900 R6 Credits. If you own the premium battle pass, you must spend 371,2500 Renown or 8,910 R6 Credits.

To have an idea of how much that's in real money, you must know that players can purchase 7,560 R6 Credits for US$49,90. Therefore, Doktor's Curse Memento skin is worth around US$70 for non-premium battle pass holders and US$60 for premium battle pass holders.

However, the price can be lowered if you complete the weekly challenges, which often reward players with a Doktor's Curse pack.

What is a Siege Memento skin?

In July's 2024 MUTE Protocol game mode, Ubisoft unveiled a new type of skin called Memento. These are extremely difficult to get as they can only be claimed after previously unlocking all of the cosmetics included in the game mode.

The introduction of the Memento weapon skin saw the release of "recolored" cosmetics. In other words, Ubisoft decided to recolor skins that had first been released in previous editions of the game mode, forcing those players who already had the cosmetics to re-purchase them to unlock the Memento skin.

An explanation for the introduction of recolored skins is Ubisoft's Marketplace: if skins from previous editions were eligible to claim the Memento skin, players could try to sell them for a higher price in the Marketplace.