Siege X Showdown 2025 Collection: Skins, bundles, packs, prices, and more!

On June 25, 2025, Ubisoft released Showdown to Siege X. The wild west time-limited game mode has made its third appearance in Rainbow Six Siege after having been first released in July 2019. Its second appearance came in September 2021.
Now, almost four years later, Showdown is back. It's been a week since Siege X's players could enjoy the 3v3 game mode, which means players still have another week to enjoy the game mode.
However, it also means the community has seven days to get their hands on the exclusive items included in Showdown. The Showdown 2025 Collection includes 33 items and a Memento Weapon Skin, which we expect to become extremely exclusive.
This being said, here's more information about Siege X's Showdown Collection:
Showdown Bundles
The Siege X Showdown Collection includes bundles for Flores, Maverick, Maestro, Alibi, Caveira, Oryx, and Gridlock. Additionally, the collection includes a universal bundle.
Here's a look at all of the cosmetic packs included in Siege X's Showdown Collection:
Rugged Frontier Bundle
The Rugged Frontier Bundle includes the following items:
- Filigree Blaster universal weapon skin
- Filigree Blaster universal attachment skin
- Sneaky Bronco universal drone skin
- Wall of Shame universal operator card background
- Death Valley Keepsake universal weapon charm
Flores
The Flores Card Shark Bundle includes the following items:
- Card Bank headgear for Flores
- Recreational Gentleman uniform for Flores
- Last Resort weapon skin for Flores and Thatcher's AR33 Assault Rifle
- Recreational Gentleman operator card portrait for Flores
Maverick
The Maverick Frontier '25 Bundle includes the following items:
- Cowboy Classic '25 headgear for Maverick
- Rawhide Outlaw '25 uniform for Maverick
- Silver Jet '25 weapon skin for Maverick and Striker's M4 Assault Rifle
- Rawhide Outlaw '25 operator portrait for Maverick
Maestro
The Maestro the Kid '25 Bundle includes the following items:
- Sheriff Black '25 headgear for Maestro
- Heavy Ornate '25 uniform for Maestro
- Bounty Seeker '25 weapon skin for Maestro's ALDA 5.56 LMG
- Heavy Ornate '25 operator portrait for Maestro
Alibi
The Alibi Longrider '25 Bundle includes the following items:
- Melon White '25 headgear for Alibi
- Burgundy and Chaps '25 uniform for Alibi
- Sleek Pattern '25 for Alibi's Mx4 Storm Submachine Gun
- Burgundy and Chaps '25 operator card portrait for Alibi
Caveira
The Caveira Lawless '25 Bundle includes the following items:
- Voodoo Bandana '25 headgear for Caveira
- Dark Cowhide '25 uniform for Caveira
- Gunslinger '25 weapon skin for Caveira, Capitão, Aruni, and Nomad's PRB92 Handgun
- Dark Cowhide '25 operator card portrait for Caveira
Oryx
The Oryx Rodeo Bundle includes the following items:
- Leader of the Plains headgear for Oryx
- Rough and Tumble uniform for Oryx
- Tougher than Leather weapon skin for Oryx and Lesion's T-5 SMG Submachine Gun
- Rough and Tumble operator card portrait for Oryx
Gridlock
The Gridlock Grazier Bundle includes the following items:
- Ten Gallons headgear for Gridlock
- Vaquero Quickdraw uniform for Gridlock
- Made to Last weapon skin for Gridlock's F90 Assault Rifle
- Vaquero Quickdraw operator card portrait for Gridlock
How much are the Siege X Showdown Bundles?
The price for Siege X's Showdown Bundles will vary depending on the bundle's rarity and on if the player has a Membership or not.
The Siege X Showdown 2025 event includes three brand-new operator bundles for Flores, Oryx, Gridlock, and a brand-new universal bundle. These are the most expensive bundles in the collection, worth 1,512 R6 Credits for Membership players and 1,680 R6 Credits for non-Membership players.
Lastly, the collection also includes remastered bundles for Caveira, Alibi, Maestro, and Maverick. As these aren't original, Ubisoft has released them for cheaper, as Membership players can purchase them for 1,080 R6 Credits each, while non-Membership players can purchase them for 1,200 R6 Credits each.
Showdown Packs
The Siege X Showdown Packs can be obtained by purchasing them with R6 Credits or Renown.
Players who acquired a Rainbow Six Siege Membership will enjoy a 10% discount. Meanwhile, players who don't have a Membership won't have access to this special discount.
Here's how much the Siege X Showdown Packs cost for Membership owners:
- 1 Showdown 2025 Pack: 11,250 Renown or 270 R6 Credits
- 4 Showdown 2025 Packs: 45,000 Renown or 1,080 R6 Credits
- 8 Showdown 2025 Packs: 90,000 Renown or 2,160 R6 Credits
- 16 Showdown 2025 Packs: 180,000 Renown or 4,320 R6 Credits
- 32 Showdown 2025 Packs: 360,000 Renown or 8,640 R6 Credits
Here's how much the Siege X Showdown Packs cost for non-Membership players:
- 1 Showdown 2025 Pack: 12,000 Renown or 300 R6 Credits
- 4 Showdown 2025 Packs: 50,000 Renown or 1,200 R6 Credits
- 8 Showdown 2025 Packs: 100,000 Renown or 2,400 R6 Credits
- 16 Showdown 2025 Packs: 200,000 Renown or 4,800 R6 Credits
- 32 Showdown 2025 Packs: 400,000 Renown or 9,800 R6 Credits
It's important mentioning that players can claim a free Showdown 2025 Pack in Rainbow Six Siege X's in-game store. To do so, go to the Shop, go to Highlights, scroll down... and claim your free gift!
Showdown Memento Weapon skin
Players who unlock all of the items included in the Showdown 2025 Collection will be able to claim the Ranch Greeting Memento Weapon skin for Kapkan, Tachanka, and Azami's 9x19VSN Submachine Gun.
Showdown's Memento Weapon skin is a legendary and animated skin with a design inspired in the event's theme, the wild west.
