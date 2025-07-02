Siege X Showdown 2025 Collection: Skins, bundles, packs, prices, and more!

On June 25, 2025, Ubisoft released Showdown to Siege X. The wild west time-limited game mode has made its third appearance in Rainbow Six Siege after having been first released in July 2019. Its second appearance came in September 2021.

Now, almost four years later, Showdown is back. It's been a week since Siege X's players could enjoy the 3v3 game mode, which means players still have another week to enjoy the game mode.

However, it also means the community has seven days to get their hands on the exclusive items included in Showdown. The Showdown 2025 Collection includes 33 items and a Memento Weapon Skin, which we expect to become extremely exclusive.

This being said, here's more information about Siege X's Showdown Collection:

Showdown Bundles

The Siege X Showdown Collection includes bundles for Flores, Maverick, Maestro, Alibi, Caveira, Oryx, and Gridlock. Additionally, the collection includes a universal bundle.

Here's a look at all of the cosmetic packs included in Siege X's Showdown Collection:

Rugged Frontier Bundle

The Rugged Frontier Bundle includes the following items:

Filigree Blaster universal weapon skin

Filigree Blaster universal attachment skin

Sneaky Bronco universal drone skin

Wall of Shame universal operator card background

Death Valley Keepsake universal weapon charm

Flores

The Flores Card Shark Bundle includes the following items:

Card Bank headgear for Flores

Recreational Gentleman uniform for Flores

Last Resort weapon skin for Flores and Thatcher's AR33 Assault Rifle

Recreational Gentleman operator card portrait for Flores

Maverick

The Maverick Frontier '25 Bundle includes the following items:

Cowboy Classic '25 headgear for Maverick

Rawhide Outlaw '25 uniform for Maverick

Silver Jet '25 weapon skin for Maverick and Striker's M4 Assault Rifle

Rawhide Outlaw '25 operator portrait for Maverick

Maestro

The Maestro the Kid '25 Bundle includes the following items:

Sheriff Black '25 headgear for Maestro

Heavy Ornate '25 uniform for Maestro

Bounty Seeker '25 weapon skin for Maestro's ALDA 5.56 LMG

Heavy Ornate '25 operator portrait for Maestro

Alibi

The Alibi Longrider '25 Bundle includes the following items:

Melon White '25 headgear for Alibi

Burgundy and Chaps '25 uniform for Alibi

Sleek Pattern '25 for Alibi's Mx4 Storm Submachine Gun

Burgundy and Chaps '25 operator card portrait for Alibi

Caveira

The Caveira Lawless '25 Bundle includes the following items:

Voodoo Bandana '25 headgear for Caveira

Dark Cowhide '25 uniform for Caveira

Gunslinger '25 weapon skin for Caveira, Capitão, Aruni, and Nomad's PRB92 Handgun

Dark Cowhide '25 operator card portrait for Caveira

Oryx

The Oryx Rodeo Bundle includes the following items:

Leader of the Plains headgear for Oryx

Rough and Tumble uniform for Oryx

Tougher than Leather weapon skin for Oryx and Lesion's T-5 SMG Submachine Gun

Rough and Tumble operator card portrait for Oryx

Gridlock

The Gridlock Grazier Bundle includes the following items:

Ten Gallons headgear for Gridlock

Vaquero Quickdraw uniform for Gridlock

Made to Last weapon skin for Gridlock's F90 Assault Rifle

Vaquero Quickdraw operator card portrait for Gridlock

How much are the Siege X Showdown Bundles?

The price for Siege X's Showdown Bundles will vary depending on the bundle's rarity and on if the player has a Membership or not.

The Siege X Showdown 2025 event includes three brand-new operator bundles for Flores, Oryx, Gridlock, and a brand-new universal bundle. These are the most expensive bundles in the collection, worth 1,512 R6 Credits for Membership players and 1,680 R6 Credits for non-Membership players.

Lastly, the collection also includes remastered bundles for Caveira, Alibi, Maestro, and Maverick. As these aren't original, Ubisoft has released them for cheaper, as Membership players can purchase them for 1,080 R6 Credits each, while non-Membership players can purchase them for 1,200 R6 Credits each.

Showdown Packs

The Siege X Showdown Packs can be obtained by purchasing them with R6 Credits or Renown.

Players who acquired a Rainbow Six Siege Membership will enjoy a 10% discount. Meanwhile, players who don't have a Membership won't have access to this special discount.

Here's how much the Siege X Showdown Packs cost for Membership owners:

1 Showdown 2025 Pack: 11,250 Renown or 270 R6 Credits

4 Showdown 2025 Packs: 45,000 Renown or 1,080 R6 Credits

8 Showdown 2025 Packs: 90,000 Renown or 2,160 R6 Credits

16 Showdown 2025 Packs: 180,000 Renown or 4,320 R6 Credits

32 Showdown 2025 Packs: 360,000 Renown or 8,640 R6 Credits

Here's how much the Siege X Showdown Packs cost for non-Membership players:

1 Showdown 2025 Pack: 12,000 Renown or 300 R6 Credits

4 Showdown 2025 Packs: 50,000 Renown or 1,200 R6 Credits

8 Showdown 2025 Packs: 100,000 Renown or 2,400 R6 Credits

16 Showdown 2025 Packs: 200,000 Renown or 4,800 R6 Credits

32 Showdown 2025 Packs: 400,000 Renown or 9,800 R6 Credits

It's important mentioning that players can claim a free Showdown 2025 Pack in Rainbow Six Siege X's in-game store. To do so, go to the Shop, go to Highlights, scroll down... and claim your free gift!

Showdown Memento Weapon skin

Players who unlock all of the items included in the Showdown 2025 Collection will be able to claim the Ranch Greeting Memento Weapon skin for Kapkan, Tachanka, and Azami's 9x19VSN Submachine Gun.

Showdown's Memento Weapon skin is a legendary and animated skin with a design inspired in the event's theme, the wild west.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege X, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.