Siege X Showdown: Everything you need to know

As revealed on June 19, 2025, Ubisoft is bringing Showdown to Siege X. The iconic wild west Rainbow Six Siege game mode is making a comeback as both OGs and newcomers will have the chance to enjoy it for the first time in well over three years.

To get ready for the return of Showdown, here's a brief guide with all of the information you need about the game mode, including its release date, playable operators, rules, and how to excel in the wild west!

When is Showdown being released to Siege X?

Showdown will be released in Siege X on June 25, 2025. It will be Siege X's first ever time-limited game mode and the first out of two unique game modes that will be released during Year 10 Season 2 — also known as Operation Daybreak.

For how long will Siege X's Showdown be in the game?

We expect Siege X's Showdown to be in the game from June 25, 2025, to July 9, 2025. This is because time-limited game modes are available for a fortnight.

When Showdown was implemented in the game for the first time, the wild west game mode was available from July 2, 2019, to July 16, 2019. However, the second time it made a return, Showdown was available for just one week, from September 21, 2021, to September 28, 2021.

How does Siege X's Showdown work?

Showdown is a Secure Area-styled 3v3 game mode with 90-second rounds. In Siege X's Showdown, attackers must eliminate the defenders or secure the objective. Meanwhile, defenders must eliminate the attackers or successfully defend the objective.

Given that Showdown follows Secure Area's basic rules, rounds can get slightly longer if players from different teams remain in the objective after the timer ends. In that case, the round won't conclude until there's only one player left alive.

What weapons can be used in Siege X's Showdown?

Based on previous editions of Showdown, the only weapons allowed in this wild west game mode are Vigil and Dokkaebi's BOSG.12.2 and the GIGN's LFP586.

The lack of submachine guns and assault rifles in Showdown is crucial as these weren't used in the wild west. It also encourages players to try to aim before shooting: every bullet counts.

Can operators use their abilities in Showdown?

Operators can't use their operator abilities in Siege X's Showdown. All operators included in Showdown can only use the weapons mentioned above, alongside very specific gadgets including barbed wire, frag grenades, smoke grenades, and deployable shields. Remember, these will be different depending on if you're attacking or defending!

What operators are part of Siege X's Showdown?

Based on previous editions of Showdown, the attacker pool will include Ash, Twitch, Glaz, Capitao, and Maverick, while the defender pool will include Rook, Caveira, Alibi, Maestro, and Kaid.

It's also worth mentioning that, previously, Recruit was also part of the game mode. Therefore, players should also expect Sentry and Striker to be playable in Siege X's Showdown.

What skins will be included in Siege X's Showdown?

When Showdown was released for the first time in July 2019, Ubisoft released special skins for Showdown's playable characters, including weapon skins, uniforms, headgears, and a universal weapon charm. We expect all of these to make a return when Showdown is deployed to Siege X.

As in previous game modes, Ubisoft could add recolored versions of the older skins, just to make the original more exclusive. Moreover, it would stop players from purchasing the items on the Marketplace as we expect a Memento Skin to be released too.

It's also important to mention that operator bundles will be displayed in Siege X's in-game store. Additionally, players should also have access to Showdown-themed packs, which should include the cosmetics included in the Showdown collections.

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage and any other major FPS title.