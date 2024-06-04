Rainbow Six Siege to introduce membership system with Operation New Blood

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season called Operation New Blood will include a new membership system, which will award enrolled players with unique cosmetics, legendary bundles, and more.

It will not be the only feature coming to the game with Operation New Blood as the new season will include the new recruits Sentry and Striker, updates to Fenrir and Solis' gadgets, and multiple balancing changes.

Here's everything you need to know about Operation New Blood's new membership!

What does Rainbow Six Siege's membership include?

Rainbow Six Siege's Membership will be launched to the game with Operation New Blood. This will be a monthly program where players will get their respective prizes by the end of the month.

For Operation New Blood's membership, players can enroll for the first month of the membership between June 11 and June 27. However, players who enroll between June 11 and June 18 will also be given a unique Ash bundle and 600 R6 Credits.

The first drop of the membership will include the following items:

Mozzie Epic Bundle

10 Battle Level Skips

One Bravo Pack

Additionally, players enrolled in the first part of the membership will be given a legendary weapon skin for Warden. Eventually, players who have been enrolled in the three parts of Operation New Blood's membership will be able to complete Warden's legendary bundle.

The membership will also include Battle Pass access, one operator voucher, exclusive cosmetics, 18 Bravo Packs, one Bravo Ticket, and 600 R6 Credits.

How much is Rainbow Six Siege's membership?

Unfortunately, no information has been released regarding the price to join Rainbow Six Siege's future membership program. We will update this article as soon as we get more information regarding the membership, the cosmetics, and their price.