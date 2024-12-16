Freeze For All Memento weapon skin: Glacial Revelation

Freeze For All is back to Rainbow Six Siege as Ubisoft released the game mode earlier today. The game mode also includes three brand-new Freeze For All bundles and four re-editions of cosmetics released in 2023.

Including two universal weapon skins called Hailstorm and Frigid Finality, Freeze For All's skins have surprised us: the quality of these is great.

Although Frigid Finality is arguably the best one of the two, players have been left open-mouthed by Freeze For All's Memento weapon skin. This time, it's for Ash and Ram's R4C.

What is a memento weapon skin?

In Rainbow Six Siege, a memento weapon skin is a cosmetic that is automatically awarded to those players who get their hands on all of the items of a time-limited game mode.

The first memento weapon skin was included in 2024's MUTE Protocol event, which was for Mute and Wamai's MP5K. The second memento weapon skin released to Rainbow Six Siege was Buck's C8-SFW and it was part of this year's Doktor's Curse event.

Freeze For All memento weapon skin

Freeze For All's memento weapon skin is the Glacial Revelation and it's exclusive to Ash and Ram's R4C. This Legendary weapon skin is animated as the blue part of the skin is constantly glowing. It feels like the weapon is breathing.

This is arguably one of the best R4C skins out there, so if you want to get your hands on it you will have to claim all of the Freeze For All skins.

How to get Freeze For All packs?

Players can purchase Freeze For All packs with Renown and R6 Credits. Each pack is currently listed at 11,250 Renown and 270 R6 Credits for premium battle pass owners.

Here's a look at the prices for Freeze For All packs:

1 Freeze For All Pack : 11,250 Renown or 270 R6 Credits

: 11,250 Renown or 270 R6 Credits 4 Freeze For All Packs : 45,000 Renown or 1,080 R6 Credits

: 45,000 Renown or 1,080 R6 Credits 8 Freeze For All Packs : 90,000 Renown or 2,160 R6 Credits

: 90,000 Renown or 2,160 R6 Credits 16 Freeze For All Packs: 180,000 Renown or 4,320 R6 Credits

Keep in mind that players can't get duplicates when purchasing a Freeze For All pack. In other words, after you unlock a Freeze For All item, this can't show up again in future packs.

It's also worth mentioning that Ubisoft has given a free Freeze For All pack to all Rainbow Six Siege players, which can be claimed in the shop.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.