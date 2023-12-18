Freeze For All: Everything You Need To Know

Freeze For All is a time-limited game mode first introduced to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege during the Operation Deep Freeze expansion. The event has made a return for the holiday season as players will be able to play it from December 16 to January 6 in Operation Collision Point.

Freeze For All is the second game mode themed around Christmas launched in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, as the first one was Snow Brawl, released in 2021 and 2022. It's a different experience in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege as it differs from the original game modes. Here's everything you need to know about it!

Freeze For All

Freeze For All is an eight-minute 1v9 game mode with infinite respawn. This means that, if an opponent kills you, you will respawn somewhere on the map a few seconds later.

To win a match of Freeze For All 2024 you must collect 40 points. You will get one point for each kill you get. Players also have the chance to get points by picking up Frozen Souls, which are dropped by killed players.

Freeze For All includes three types of operators, called Iceborn, Hailraiser, and Spectre. Each type has a different weapon and ability. Here's a look at each type:

Iceborn

Iceborn is arguably the strongest operator type in Freeze For All. Iceborn operators have 150 HP and have access to Valkyrie and Oryx's SPAS-12 Shotgun, which comes in handy for short-distance gunfights.

All Iceborn operators have access to the Power Dash, which can be used to eliminate opponents and destroy breakable walls.

Hailraiser

The Hailraiser is the second-best operator type in Freeze For All. Hellraiser operators have 100 HP and have access to Ela's Scorpion EVO 3 A1 Submachine Gun.

All Hailraiser operators have access to infinite impact grenades, which can be used to damage and even kill opponents. These can also be used to destroy breakable walls.

Spectre

The Spectre is arguably the worst operator type in Freeze For All. Spectre operators have 100 HP and have access to Ela, Zofia, and Warden's RG15 Handgun.

All Spectre operators have access to Warden's Glance Smart Glasses, which allows them to see through smoke clouds. This ability can be combined with their smoke grenades.

Freeze For All special weapons

Called Winter's Punishment, all players can unlock special weapons while playing Freeze For All. These can be found on the map and are easy to spot as they are golden. You will automatically unlock a Winter's Punishment weapon by running over it.

The Winter's Punishment weapon list includes:

Caveira's Luison

Vigil and Dokkaebi's BOSG.12.2

Gridlock's M249 Light Machine Gun

Keep in mind that Winter's Punishment weapons have reduced magazines. Be smart while shooting them because you won't be able to reload!

Once a Winter's Punishment weapon is out of bullets, you will automatically move to your previous primary weapon. If you're killed while using a Winter's Punishment weapon, you won't have it anymore after respawning. However, you will be able to unlock it once again.

Freeze For All Packs

Players can get Freeze For All cosmetics in the Freeze For All packs. If you log in to Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege during Freeze For All, you will be able to claim one of these packs for free!

How much does a Freeze For All Pack cost?

Freeze For All packs can be purchased with Renown and R6 Credits. Here's the price of every option in the game now, with the Premium Battle Pass discount:

1 Pack: 11,250 Renown or 270 R6 Credits

4 Packs: 45,000 Renown or 1080 R6 Credits

8 Packs: 90,000 Renown or 2160 R6 Credits

16 Packs: 180,000 Renown or 4320 R6 Credits

While you can also get all of the packs remaining, we can't tell you how much that's going to cost you as that depends on how many items you have left to get.

Keep in mind that you can get a free Freeze For All pack through the Rainbow Six Siege Highlights section and this week's battle pass challenges!

Once you unlock all of the 33 items included in Freeze For All 2024, you will unlock the Freeze For All memento weapon skin. Freeze For All's memento weapon skin can be equipped in Ash and Ram's R4C!

Freeze For All 2024 vs. Freeze For All 2023

It's important to make a difference between Freeze For All 2023 and Freeze For All 2024, as both game modes have small differences that completely change the final experience.

The main difference between both Freeze For All editions is infinite respawn. In Freeze For All 2023, players who were killed were sent to the rooftop of Hereford Base to throw snowballs at the players who were still alive. Snowball hits would ping the player who was alive. While this can sound funny, a lot of players would go AFK after being killed and wait for the start of the next round.

Meanwhile, in Freeze For All 2024, players don't have to worry about getting killed. The introduction of infinite respawn in 2024 has made Freeze For All a better game mode overall, more dynamic and aggressive.

Another difference between both editions is the number of characters. While Freeze For All 2023 had five types of characters with different abilities and guns, Freeze For All 2024 includes five types called Iceborn, Hailraiser, and Spectre.

Freeze For All 2024 bundles

Note: Check out all of Freeze For All 2024's bundles here.

Freeze For All 2024 has included three brand-new bundles and four re-editions of previous Christmas bundles, including Thorn's popular Snow Brawl 2022 bundle.

The three brand-new Freeze For All bundles feature Thermite, Finka, and Mira. Meanwhile, the four re-editions include the previously mentioned Thorn, Vigil, Dokkaebi, and Ash.

Freeze For All 2024 also includes a universal bundle, which includes a universal weapon skin, a universal attachment skin, a weapon charm, and an operator card background.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.