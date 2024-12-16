Rainbow Six Siege Freeze For All Free Pack: How to claim, what's inside, and more!

With winter and Christmas being just around the corner, Ubisoft has released in Rainbow Six Siege a time-limited game mode called Freeze For All.

Although Freeze For All made its debut in 2023, the game mode has experienced some tweaks compared to last year's edition. Now, players won't have to worry about dying as infinite respawn has been introduced.

However, the time-limited game mode isn't the only thing to look forward to as the return of Freeze For All also means the arrival of exclusive cosmetics to Rainbow Six Siege.

As in previous time-limited events, Ubisoft gives every player one pack as a gift. Keep on reading to know more about how to claim it!

How to claim the Freeze For All free pack?

The Freeze For All free pack can be claimed in Rainbow Six Siege's in-game store. To access it, follow the next steps:

Log in to your Rainbow Six Siege account.

Press on Shop .

. Scroll down and press on Highlights .

. Scroll down again until you see the Free Gift. Press on there to claim it!

Once you have claimed it, your Freeze For All pack should appear in the Rainbow Six Siege Packs section. You can now open it!

What can I get in my Freeze For All pack?

The Freeze For All collection includes 33 items. While some of them are re-editions of previously released Freeze For All cosmetics, this year's Freeze For All includes brand-new bundles for Finka, Thermite, and Mira.

If you get all of the items in the collection, you will be given the Freeze For All Memento weapon skin Glacial Revelation, which can be equipped in Ash and Ram's R4C.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.