Rainbow Six Siege tease the return of Christmas game mode Freeze For All

With Christmas just around the corner and the temperatures going down in the northern hemisphere, it's time to bring the coldest game modes back alive.

At some point during every season of Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft always releases a time-limited game mode. As many people had expected, Operation Collision Point's event will be related to Christmas.

The teaser released on Rainbow Six Siege's X account (formerly Twitter) indicates that the time-limited game mode to be released in Operation Collision Point will be Freeze For All, which will return to Rainbow Six Siege on December 16.

Freeze For All debuted in Rainbow Six Siege in December 2023 and was a breath of fresh air after two years of Snow Brawl, Rainbow Six Siege's Christmas event in 2021 and 2022.

Last year, in Freeze For All, players had to survive the longest they could with different loadouts and characters in a 1v9 game mode. While normal operator-unique gadgets couldn't be used, each operator "breed" would give you access to different weapons and abilities. The playable characters included Hailraiser, Destroyer, Bullseye, Spectre, and the strongest one, Iceborn.

During a round, players who were killed would respawn on top of the Hereford Base building and attack the characters left alive with snowballs. Every time a player hit an operator, this would be pinged on the map.

However, it's difficult to say if Freeze For All 2024 will look the same as last year's edition. Things could have changed, so we encourage you to closely follow the release of this event next week!

