Rainbow Six Siege time limited event Snow Brawl returns for Christmas

Rainbow Six Siege has teased a potential announcement for the return of Snow Brawl, a time-limited event that was first released last year.

Snow Brawl is an event that is very different to regular Rainbow Six Siege. In Snow Brawl, teams must steal the opponents' flag and bring it to the other side of the court. However, to do so, players can only use one gun... snowballs!

Snow Brawl is a unique experience in Rainbow Six Siege and a recent tweet by Siege's official account has teased the community. It's Christmas time, so it's time to go back to Chalet's snow!

Snow Brawl Event: Christmas comes to Rainbow Six Siege

It's December, which means it's time to celebrate Christmas!

Despite Operation Solar Raid having just dropped to Rainbow Six Siege, the game is about to look different with the arrival of Snow Brawl.

Snow Brawl is an event played on Chalet and players compete with snowballs instead of weapons. Sounds fun, right?

Well, it can be a frustrating event sometimes. Players with aim struggles may not find it very easy, as fast and precise aim is vital in Snow Brawl.

However, Snow Brawl is a breath of fresh air. It's an experience completely different to what Rainbow Six Siege has to offer, so trying this time limited event out is a must!

When dead, players automatically respawn. If a player gets a flag, the enemies can stop them with the help of their snowballs and some other abilities. It's going to be interesting to see how a year can change Snow Brawl, but we expect it to be very similar.

Luckily, Snow Brawl goes further than the server. Snow Brawl is also a big boost to the store, as new cosmetics are offered to players.

Snow Brawl Skins

Last year, Snow Brawl introduced a great number of skins to Rainbow Six Siege. Snow Brawl included 10 special bundles, one universal operator card background, and one universal weapon skin.

Last year's favorite was Thorn's bundle, including an spectacular gun skin for the UZK50GI. Will it be back to the store for this year's Christmas?