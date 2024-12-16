Rainbow Six Siege Freeze For All: All skins and cosmetics in one place!

Rainbow Six Siege's time-limited game mode for Operation Collision Point is here. From December 16 to January 6, players will have the chance to play Freeze For All, the coldest game mode available in the game now.

While some players are just excited to be able to play a completely different Rainbow Six Siege experience, others find joy in the exclusive cosmetics.

As of now, players can get their hands on Freeze For All exclusive skins by purchasing the Freeze For All packs or by directly purchasing the bundles. However, all players can claim one free Freeze For All pack in the Highlight section of Rainbow Six Siege's in-game store!

To those fans who love collecting all of Rainbow Six Siege's cosmetics, here's a close look at all of the exclusive items released in this year's Freeze For All!

Freeze For All universal bundle

Freeze For All's universal bundle is called Calamitous Arrival. The Calamitous Arrival bundle includes the following cosmetics:

Frigid Finality universal weapon skin

Frigid Finality universal attachment skin

Champion seeker drone skin

Numbing reality operator card background

Eternal Ice weapon charm

Freeze For All operator bundles

Rainbow Six Siege's Freeze For All includes seven operator bundles. While three of them are brand-new, the remaining four are re-editions of the bundles released in 2023's Freeze For All. Here's a look at all of them:

Mira

Mira's Rune Carved bundle includes the following items:

Ice Gheist headgear

Ice Age uniform

Ice Forged weapon skin for her Vector .45 ACP

Ice Age operator portrait

Thermite

Thermite's Befouling Bundle includes the following items:

Sight of the Revenant headgear

Glacial Wraith uniform

Rime Enchantment skin for his 556XI Assault Rifle

Glacial Wraith operator portrait

Finka

Unlike Thermite and Mira's bundles, Finka's Beast Spirit bundle includes a universal weapon skin. It includes the following cosmetics:

Hailstorm universal weapon skin

Wisent Warrior headgear

Winter's Wrath

Winter's Wrath operator portrait

Dokkaebi

The Dokkaebi Kringle 2024 bundle is a re-edition of the Dokkaebi Kringle bundle. It includes the following cosmetics:

X-Stache 2024 headgear

Folkloric Samaritan 2024 uniform

Star-Shaped Drop 2024 weapon skin for Dokkaebi's Mk 14 EBR Marksman Rifle

Folkloric Samaritan 2024 operator portrait

Ash

The Ash Helper 2024 bundle is a re-edition of the Ash Helper bundle. It includes the following cosmetics:

Jolly Bonnet 2024 headgear

Toy Crafter 2024 uniform

Gift-Wrapped 2024 weapon skin for Ash's R4C Assault Rifle

Toy Crafter 2024 operator portrait

Thorn

The Thorn Ferality 2024 bundle is a re-edition of the Thorn Ferality bundle. It includes the following cosmetics:

All Ears 2024 headgear

Feline Enforcer 2024 uniform

Mythical Cat 2024 weapon skin for Thorn's UZK50GI Submachine Gun

Feline Enforcer operator portrait

Vigil

The Vigil Disobedient 2024 bundle is a re-edition of the Vigil Disobedient bundle. It includes the following cosmetics:

Anthropomorphic 2024 headgear

In the wrong 2024 uniform

Better not cry weapon skin for Vigil's K1A Assault Rifle

In the wrong operator portrait

Freeze For All's memento weapon skin

Players who unlock all of Freeze For All's cosmetics will be able to claim the Freeze For All memento weapon skin.

This weapon skin belongs to the Legendary category and is animated. It's very exclusive and can only be equipped in Ash and Ram's R4C.

What are the best Freeze For All skins?

Out of all the cosmetics included in Rainbow Six Siege's Freeze For All 2024, we have chosen our favorite five items of the collection. Note, for this one, we have ignored the memento weapon skin, as it can't be purchased!

Frigid Finality

The Frigid Finality is arguably the best universal weapon in this year's Freeze For All collection. It's full of details and it perfectly combines dark and blue shades to make a balanced and, overall, great skin.

Thermite's Glacial Wraith

The brand-new bundles released in this year's Freeze For All are arguably the best in the collection. Our favorite part of the Thermite, Mira, and Finka bundles is their operator cards. We had to mention Thermite's one here!

Mira's Ice Gheist

We aren't used to seeing Mira getting great headgears, so this headgear may be the best one released for her in a long, long while. Get it while you can!

Mythical Cat 2024

Thorn's Mythical Cat was released in Snow Brawl. After not making it to last year's Freeze For All, some fans had lost hope of seeing the skin again. Now, it's your time to get your hands on this Thorn skin!

Finka's Winter's Wraith

We put to an end this list with Finka's Winter's Wraith. Just like with Mira, we're not used to seeing Finka getting great operator portraits. This is an exception!

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.