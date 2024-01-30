Siege's Marketplace Beta is Live, people selling Black Ice and Glacier for ridiculous prices

Rainbow Six Siege opened today its Marketplace Beta, a spot where players will be able to sell and buy any skin on the game.

With today's news, the whole community has gone crazy about the Marketplace. But, how can you join it? Well, here's everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege's Marketplace.

How can I join Siege's Marketplace?

Unfortunately, Rainbow Six Siege's Marketplace isn't public yet. Only a few players and content creators have been given the chance to use Rainbow Six Siege's Marketplace. This means that players can only access Rainbow Six Siege's Marketplace through a special invite.

If you haven't been so lucky, you'll have to wait until Rainbow Six Siege's Marketplace becomes fully open.

When will Siege's Marketplace be opened?

It's hard to tell when Rainbow Six Siege's Marketplace will be opened. However, we expect Ubisoft to make it fully public after during Year 9.

What can I find in Siege's Marketplace?

Rainbow Six Siege's Marketplace will have any cosmetic in the game, including weapon skins, charms, uniforms, and headgears. This also includes R6 Share bundles from teams who aren't part of the Rainbow Six Siege esports ecosystem anymore.

As expected, the Black Ice is the most searched weapon skin due to its status in the game. However, this will make the Black Ice a very common skin to see in Ranked and other Rainbow Six Siege game modes.

Players can also use Rainbow Six Siege's Marketplace to purchase the Glacier skin, which is considered the most unique weapon skin in the game. Apparently, someone sold a Glacier skin for 250 R6 Share cosmetics.