What are the best gun skins in Rainbow Six Siege?

Being good and successful in your ranked matches — and, if you are a try-hard, even in your unranked and casual games — is always important. However, you can’t go to the battlefield without your best looks.

Although (sadly) gun skins do not improve your aim, these have many effects in the game. Believe it or not, many people play certain operators because of their appearance. And gun skins are part of it.

You may have seen or heard of many iconic gun skins. Rainbow Six Siege’s flagship skin is the Black Ice — it should be a crime not rocking it if you have one. The skin’s only downside is that you can only get your hands on it by opening alpha packs.

Other very famous skins are the seasonal skins in Operation Velvet Shell or in Operation Blood Orchid. However, these are no longer in the game.

In this article, we will show you six of the best skins — and a bonus one! — that can currently be purchased in the Rainbow Six Siege in-game store!

Flesh-Seeker

The Flesh-Seeker is an animated cosmetic that was released during the fourth edition of Doktor's Curse. Right now, the time-limited game mode is still open. What are you waiting for?

Yeouiju

With the launch of Operation Heavy Mettle, Rainbow Six Siege released a new animated cosmetic. Yeouiju is arguably the best gun skin in Operation Heavy Mettle's Battle Pass. It includes a golden dragon, which is combined with green and red colors.

To get this cosmetic, you must buy Operation Heavy Mettle's Premium Battle Pass first!

Purgation Fireband

With the arrival of Rainbow Six Siege's new time-limited game mode Rengoku, the game has given Hibana one of the best bundles of the year. It includes the Purgation Firebrand cosmetic, a gun skin with some 3D details. Surely, one of the best out there!

Unfortunately, the Purgation Firebrand is not a universal weapon skin. It can only be used in Hibana's primary gun.

Mythical Cat

Thorn's Mythical Cat skin for the UZK50GI was released during the time-limited game mode Snow Brawl. Unfortunately, it can't be purchased in the store anymore — which makes it even more unique.

We expect this skin to become very popular now that Thorn has been buffed. With the release of Y8S2.3 update, Thorn's UZK50GI has been given a 1.5x scope. How cool is that?

KOI - 1.680 R6 Credits

KOI made its debut in the R6 Share program with the release of its special bundle for Echo. It includes this beauty for the Japanese operator. To unlock this weapon cosmetic, you will have to purchase the whole bundle.

Unfortunately, due to KOI's recent departure from Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, the organization's bundle is expected to leave the store soon. Don't miss out on the chance to purchase the team's cosmetic package!

Reliquiae Bundle - 1.680 R6 Credits

This 3D skin looks crazy, right? It can be equipped in Valkyrie’s and Warden’s MPX. It is one of the only 3D skin in the store right now, as this new concept is here to stay. Its only downside is that it can only be purchased by purchasing the whole bundle, which costs 1680 R6 Credits.

Fire Waves - 25.000 Renown or 600 R6 Credits

Goyo and Mira’s Vector .45 has some new looks. This skin is available in the Mira Wavelength Bundle, but in this case, you actually have the option to buy just the gun skin if you wish so. Not only that, but you can use Renown instead of R6 Credits.

Conflagration - Alpha Pack

Maverick's Conflagration skin can be equipped with his AR-15.50. It looks like the skin has just been burnt, and cooled down quickly. If you are a fan of the AR-15.50, this may be your next wish when opening Alpha Packs!

Aethereal Flux - Battle Pass Premium

This is not only “another” 3D skin. This is possibly Rainbow Six Siege’s best 3D skin. Unfortunately, this skin was an exclusive cosmetic of Operation High Calibre, which means players can't get their hands on it anymore. If you have it with you, you're a lucky player!

It can only be equipped in Zofia’s M762, which experienced a big nerf quite recently — which forced many players to use Zofia’s LMG-E.

Diamond - 100.000 Renown

The Diamond skin is one of the most exclusive gun skins in the game. This skin is worth 100.000 Renown, which is five times more expensive than the second most expensive universal skin, excluding universal seasonal skins, which usually cost 40.000 Renown.

Fearless - 10.000 Renown or 240 R6 Credits

If you are looking for a clean skin, this might be your answer. The grey, black and orange colors fit incredibly well in a weapon that is usually lethal, especially in ranked. This can only be equipped in Vigil’s K1A, although every weapon in Vigili’s and Dokkaebi’s loadout has this same skin.

Elephant - 40 Units

Universal skin… and almost free. This skin just costs 40 Units, which is Ubisoft’s coin. You can get these by playing Ubisoft’s games, such as Siege, or by purchasing other video games. If you have enough Units, follow the next steps to unlock this skin:

Go to Operators .

. Go to Attackers or Defenders and choose an operator.

or and choose an operator. Scroll down to Universal Weapon Skins .

. Click on the Elephant skin and click on Unlock On Ubisoft Connect .

and click on . In order to unlock it, you will have to spend 40 Units -- Ubisoft’s coin.

These are some of our personal favorites. However, everyone’s taste is different! So go ahead, play some matches, unlock renown, alpha packs… and soon your guns will be looking astonishing!

At the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, Ubisoft announced the creation of a place for players to trade their skins for R6 Credits. This will be a way to obtain cosmetics that are no longer in the game's store.

While Ubisoft's Market Place for Rainbow Six Siege will first be on a Beta Stage, the community has welcomed with open arms the developers' idea.