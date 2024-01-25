Rainbow Six Siege Year 9: Everything We Know So Far

As we head to the Six Invitational 2024, fans are starting to think about Rainbow Six Siege's Year 9.

Throughout Year 8, Ubisoft added four new operators to the game: Brava, Fenrir, Ram, and Tubarão. Moreover, Ubisoft not only made tweaks to some maps like Consulate but also added a new map called Lair.

To top it off, multiple operators have gone through deep changes. We expect Year 9 to be even more important for Rainbow Six Siege's future. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming year of Rainbow Six Siege!

Although an official date hasn't been unveiled yet, BLAST's announcement about the upcoming Rainbow Six Siege esports season mentioned that the 2024 campaign will start on Mar. 11. Ultimately, this means that Year 9 will be released to Rainbow Six Siege sometime in Mar. 2024.

Year 9 Official Announcement

We expect Rainbow Six Siege's Year 9 to be announced during the Six Invitational 2024. During the competition, which will be held in Brazil, Ubisoft will release various teasers regarding the upcoming season, new operators, and more.

How many seasons will Year 9 have?

We expect Rainbow Six Siege's Year 9 to have four seasons. Throughout each one of these seasons, we expect Ubisoft to release new operators, maps, and even tweaks to operators that are considered to be broken, like Solis, Azami, or Fenrir.

Rainbow Six Siege's seasons also include Battle Passes, which award players with cosmetics and R6 Credits.

How many operators will Year 9 have?

We expect Ubisoft to release four new operators during Year 9. While we don't know what operators will be released yet, we expect the next operator to be an attacker, as the latest operator released in Rainbow Six Siege was a defender.