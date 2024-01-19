Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

As we approach the end of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 8, fans are already wondering when the next year of content is going to start. The key behind everyone's doubts is located in Brazil, as Ubisoft will introduce us to the future of Rainbow Six Siege in the upcoming month.

When is Year 9 coming to Rainbow Six Siege?

Rainbow Six Siege's Year 9 will be announced during the Six Invitational 2024, which will take place in São Paulo, Brazil.

Read more: Ubisoft announces Six Invitational 2024 groups

The 20 best Rainbow Six Siege teams in the world will travel to the Brazilian city as they will try to lift the sledgehammer. While w7m esports is the favorite to take the trophy home after winning the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, the current world champions G2 Esports can't be ignored.

What is coming to Rainbow Six Siege with Year 9?

The Year 9 of Rainbow Six Siege will see the addition of four new seasons. While nothing has been confirmed yet, we expect Ubisoft to release four new operators to the game during Year 9.

With four seasons expected to be released during the year, four Battle Passes should be released too. Each Battle Pass will include exclusive cosmetics that no player in the game should ignore!

Moreover, we expect at least one new map to be added to Rainbow Six Siege during Year 9. During the process, Ubisoft will also tweak operators based on their presence in the game and their utilities.

When will Siege's new operation be released?

The first season of Rainbow Six Siege's Year 9 will be released in March 2024. However, we expect the Test Server to be open the day after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2024. Unfortunately for console players, only PC users have access to the Test Server.