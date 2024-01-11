Six Invitational 2024 Global Standings: Rules, Structure, and SI Points

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @robincerutti

The Six Invitational 2024 is the most prestigious Rainbow Six Siege competition in the world, so playing in it at least once is the goal of many players.

In 2021, Ubisoft announced the creation of the Global Standings, a worldwide table that includes all of the teams that have scored SI Points during the season. This is the third season Ubisoft uses the Global Standings system.

After the conclusion of the second BLAST Major of the year, which will take place in Atlanta, US, the Global Standings' Top 20 will qualify for the Six Invitational 2024.

Here you will find out everything you need to know about the teams, how the standings work and, how the table looks right now.

How are SI Points awarded?

In Rainbow Six Siege, SI Points are awarded throughout the year in regional and international competitions following Ubisoft's Rulebook for the 2023 season.

Although there are slight differences between regional competitions, the distribution system for SI Points is always the following:

1st: 150 SI Points

2nd: 130 SI Points

3rd: 115 SI Points

4th: 100 SI Points

5th: 85 SI Points

6th: 75 SI Points

7th: 65 SI Points

8th: 55 SI Points

After the conclusion of the regional leagues, the best teams of each region will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major of the stage. There, the rosters will have the chance to earn more SI Points.

Here's how SI Points are awarded at the two Six Majors celebrated in May and November:

1st: 350 SI Points

2nd: 260 SI Points

3rd and 4th: 200 SI Points

5th to 8th: 140 SI Points

9th to 12th: 105 SI Points

13th to 16th: 75 SI Points

17th to 20th: 55 SI Points

21st to 24th: 35 SI Points

As we mentioned later, the 20 teams with the most SI Points by the end of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will qualify for the Six Invitational 2024.

If two teams end the year with the same number of points, the tiebreaker rules in Ubisoft's Rulebook for the 2023 season will apply.

Six Invitational 2024 - Global Standings