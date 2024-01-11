Six Invitational 2024 Global Standings: Rules, Structure, and SI Points

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @robincerutti
The Six Invitational 2024 is the most prestigious Rainbow Six Siege competition in the world, so playing in it at least once is the goal of many players.
In 2021, Ubisoft announced the creation of the Global Standings, a worldwide table that includes all of the teams that have scored SI Points during the season. This is the third season Ubisoft uses the Global Standings system.
After the conclusion of the second BLAST Major of the year, which will take place in Atlanta, US, the Global Standings' Top 20 will qualify for the Six Invitational 2024.
Here you will find out everything you need to know about the teams, how the standings work and, how the table looks right now.
Read more: Who will compete at the Six Invitational 2024?
How are SI Points awarded?
In Rainbow Six Siege, SI Points are awarded throughout the year in regional and international competitions following Ubisoft's Rulebook for the 2023 season.
Although there are slight differences between regional competitions, the distribution system for SI Points is always the following:
- 1st: 150 SI Points
- 2nd: 130 SI Points
- 3rd: 115 SI Points
- 4th: 100 SI Points
- 5th: 85 SI Points
- 6th: 75 SI Points
- 7th: 65 SI Points
- 8th: 55 SI Points
After the conclusion of the regional leagues, the best teams of each region will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major of the stage. There, the rosters will have the chance to earn more SI Points.
Here's how SI Points are awarded at the two Six Majors celebrated in May and November:
- 1st: 350 SI Points
- 2nd: 260 SI Points
- 3rd and 4th: 200 SI Points
- 5th to 8th: 140 SI Points
- 9th to 12th: 105 SI Points
- 13th to 16th: 75 SI Points
- 17th to 20th: 55 SI Points
- 21st to 24th: 35 SI Points
As we mentioned later, the 20 teams with the most SI Points by the end of the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta will qualify for the Six Invitational 2024.
If two teams end the year with the same number of points, the tiebreaker rules in Ubisoft's Rulebook for the 2023 season will apply.
Six Invitational 2024 - Global Standings
Region
Team
Points
Regional League
BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen
Regional League
BLAST R6 Major Atlanta
1
w7m esports
945
115
350
130
350
2
FaZe Clan
700
150
200
150
200
3
G2 Esports
570
130
140
100
200
4
Soniqs
530
100
200
150
85
5
SCARZ
515
150
140
150
75
6
Virtus.pro
510
150
105
150
105
7
DarkZero Esports
470
130
85
115
140
8
DPlus KIA
470
150
85
150
85
9
Spacestation Gaming
460
115
105
100
140
10
LOS
445
85
X
100
260
11
Team Liquid
445
130
260
55
X
12
Ninjas in Pyjamas
440
100
140
115
85
13
M80
440
150
85
130
75
14
Wolves Esports
425
100
105
115
105
15
Geekay Esports
420
130
X
150
140
16
FURY
390
150
35
150
55
17
Team Bliss
390
150
35
150
55
18
Team Falcons
355
150
75
130
X
19
Bleed Esports
350
115
X
130
105
20
SANDBOX Gaming
350
130
55
130
35