Assault On Hereford: Skins, how to obtain, memento skin, and more!

On February 6, Ubisoft released the time-limited game mode Assault On Hereford to Rainbow Six Siege. Players will have the chance to enjoy the game mode for two weeks, from February 6 to February 19.

While many players have welcomed Assault On Hereford with open arms due to its obvious links with the game's lore and the tactical aesthetic, a big part of the community is more excited about the Assault On Hereford exclusive skins. If you're one of them, this guide is for you!

Here's everything you need to know about the Assault On Hereford skins and how to get them:

Every Assault On Hereford skin

Assault On Hereford includes five operator and one universal bundles, as well as a Memento Weapon skin for Iana and Nomad's ARX200 Assault Rifle.

Here's a look at all of the skins included in each bundle:

Darkest Hour Bundle

The Darkest Hour Bundle is Assault On Hereford universal bundle. It includes the following items:

KERES Legion Signal universal weapon skin

KERES Legion Signal universal attachment skin

Creeping Doom universal drone skin

Suffocating Dread universal operator card background

Sophisticated Charger weapon charm

Montagne Home Base Bundle

The Montagne Home Base Bundle includes the following items:

Range Ready headgear

Range Instructor uniform

Targeting Shield for Montagne's shield

Range Instructor operator portrait

Mozzie Off Track Bundle

The Mozzie Off Track Bundle includes the following items:

Quick-thinking headgear

Casual Friday Crashed uniform

Off-Road weapon skin for P10 Roni

Casual Friday Crashed operator portrait

Sentry Infiltrator Bundle

The Sentry Infiltrator Bundle includes the following items:

Legion Mole headgear

Inserted Threat uniform

Legion Unleashed weapon skin for Commando 9

Inserted Threat operator portrait

Striker Facade Bundle

The Striker Facade Bundle includes the following items:

KERES Invader headgear

Opportunist uniform

KERES Enforcer weapon skin for M4

Opportunist operator portrait

Ying Off-Guard Bundle

The Ying Off-Guard Bundle includes the following items:

Office Headphones headgear

Hasty Assortment uniform

Mealtime Protection weapon skin for T-95 LSW

Hasty Assortment operator portrait

Embers Of Destruction

Once you have packed every item included in the Assault On Hereford collection, you will be able to manually unlock the event's Memento Weapon skin, Embers Of Destruction. This weapon skin is Legendary and Animated and has everything that it takes to become a classic.

This weapon skin is the fourth Memento Weapon skin released to the game after MUTE Protocol, Doktor's Curse, and Freeze For All. It can only be equipped in Nomad and Iana's APX200 Assault Rifle.

How to obtain Assault On Hereford's skins?

Assault On Hereford skins can only be obtained by opening Hereford Lost Packs, which can be purchased with Renown or R6 Credits. Players who own the Premium Battle Pass will enjoy a 10% discount.

Here's how much Hereford Lost Packs cost for Premium Battle Pass owners:

1 Pack : 11,250 Renown or 270 R6 Credits

: 11,250 Renown or 270 R6 Credits 4 Packs : 45,000 Renown or 1,080 R6 Credits

: 45,000 Renown or 1,080 R6 Credits 8 Packs : 90,000 Renown or 2,160 R6 Credits

: 90,000 Renown or 2,160 R6 Credits 16 Packs: 180,000 Renown or 4,320 R6 Credits

Finally, here's how much Hereford Lost Packs cost for non-Premium Battle Pass owners:

1 Pack : 12,500 Renown or 300 R6 Credits

: 12,500 Renown or 300 R6 Credits 4 Packs : 50,000 Renown or 1,200 R6 Credits

: 50,000 Renown or 1,200 R6 Credits 8 Packs : 100,000 Renown or 2,400 R6 Credits

: 100,000 Renown or 2,400 R6 Credits 16 Packs: 200,000 Renown or 4,800 R6 Credits

Keep in mind that there's a fifth option to purchase all of the remaining packs available at once. The price of this option will be different depending on how many items you have left to unlock.

Last but not least, it's important to mention that players can't pack duplicates in Hereford Lost Packs. This means that, once you have packed an Assault On Hereford skin, you won't get it again.

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.