Rainbow Six Siege Assault On Hereford: Everything you need to know

Ubisoft has released Assault on Hereford, a brand new time-limited Rainbow Six Siege game mode. For two weeks, Rainbow Six Siege players will be able to play as Team Rainbow and KERES and immerse themselves in the game's extraordinary lore.

Here's everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Siege's time-limited game mode Assault On Hereford, including the dates, information about the lore, the cosmetics, and, most importantly, how the game mode works!

Dates

Rainbow Six Siege's Assault On Hereford will be playable from February 6 to February 19.

Lore behind Assault on Hereford

With the arrival of Operation Deadly Omen, which included the launch of Lair and the release of Deimos, we discovered the KERES Faction.

In Assault On Hereford, the KERES Faction infiltrates into Team Rainbow's headquarters, the Hereford Base. This was seen for the first time in Rainbow Six Siege's animated trailer, where Thorn and Blackbeard discover an intruder.

While there's plenty of more lore hidden in Assault On Hereford, that's pretty much what you need to know to understand the game mode. It's extremely different to what Rainbow Six Siege usually has in store, so here's more about it!

Format and rules

Assault On Hereford is a 5v5 game mode where each team plays under a different identity: while one of the squads plays as Team Rainbow, the other plays as the KERES Faction.

Unlike other Rainbow Six Siege game modes like Quick Match and Ranked, the Assault On Hereford matches aren't divided by rounds but by five-minute phases. Here's everything you need to know about each phase:

Phase 1

In Assault On Hereford's Phase 1, Team Rainbow attempts to secure the area while KERES tries to stop them.

While playing as Team Rainbow, every time a player is killed will respawn a few seconds later as a different operator. If you're playing as Team Rainbow, it's important to keep yourself alive to not "waste" many operators: the number of respawns isn't infinite.

Phase 2

In Assault On Hereford's Phase 1, Team Rainbow must stop KERES from hacking intel from the R6 servers. After completing the mission, players move to the third and final phase.

Phase 3

In Assault On Hereford's Phase 3, Team Rainbow attempts to extract their VIP, Deimos, from the Hereford Base. No matter the outcome of the mission, the Hereford Base ends up exploding.

Cosmetics

Assault On Hereford includes 25 exclusive cosmetics that can be acquired by purchasing Assault On Hereford Packs. These can be obtained with Renown and R6 Credits, with the price for Membership owners being 11,250 and 270, respectively.

The cosmetics included in Assault On Hereford can be equipped with the following operators:

Sentry

Striker

Montagne

Mozzie

Ying

Additionally, the 25-item list includes universal cosmetics like a weapon skin, an operator card background, a drone skin, and a weapon charm!

After unlocking the 25 exclusive items included in the game mode, players will automatically unlock the Memento Weapon skin Embers Of Destruction. These can be equipped in Nomad and Iana's ARX200 Assault Rifle.

Keep in mind that you can claim an Assault On Hereford Pack by going to the Highlights section in Rainbow Six Siege's in-game store. Scroll down and press on Free Gift. Enjoy it!

If you want to stay up-to-date with all the news about Rainbow Six Siege and the Six Invitational 2025, don't forget to bookmark the site and follow us through our social media pages.