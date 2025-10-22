Doktor's Curse 2025 Memento weapon skin is a flaming chainsaw for Doc, Rook, and Solis' P90

Doktor's Curse is back! This year, the iconic Halloween-themed event will have its doors open from October 22 to November 5.

While the game mode is thrilling and it allows players to enjoy Rainbow Six Siege X in a different way, Doktor's Curse's cosmetics always steal the show. This year likely won't be an exception.

Doktor's Curse 2025 includes 33 items and, as in previous time-limited events, unlocking all of them will allow players to claim the Doktor's Curse 2025 Memento weapon skin. If you enjoyed the Doktor's Curse Memento weapon skin for Buck's C8-SFW you will probably be a fan of this year's Doktor's Curse Memento weapon skin.

Keep on reading to know more about it:

Doktor's Curse 2025 Memento skin

Doktor's Curse 2025 Memento weapon skin is for Doc, Rook, and Solis' P90. The Mythical cosmetic makes the gun look like a chainsaw that has previously been set on fire. When triggering the weapon inspect animation, the chainsaw starts moving while some sparks and fire come out of the gun.

How to get the Doktor's Curse 2025 Memento weapon skin?

The Doktor's Curse 2025 Memento weapon skin can only be claimed by those players who first own all of the items included in the Doktor's Curse 2025 collection.

To obtain the 33 items, players must spend a sum close to USD$70. It can be lowered by claiming the free Doktor's Curse 2025 pack, completing the weekly Doktor's Curse challenges, or by purchasing some with Renown.

Memento weapon skins are supposed to be very exclusive and that's why they are so expensive to unlock. However, the price previously mentioned doesn't only include the Memento weapon skin: it also includes 33 other items. So, after all, it's not that expensive. It's your choice if you want to get it on your hands or not.

For more information about the BLAST R6 Major Munich and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to bookmark Siege.GG!