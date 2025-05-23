BLAST R6 Major Munich: Everything you need to know

The BLAST R6 Major Munich will be the only Rainbow Six Siege X Major celebrated in the 2025 season. With a Six Invitational 2026 spot on the line as well as SI Points and a total prize pool of USD$750,000, there's no doubt Munich will completely shape the upcoming months in Rainbow Six Siege X's esports scene.

As the BLAST R6 Major Munich is just around the corner, this is the perfect time to learn everything you need to know about the competition and how it can impact professional teams.

Without further ado, here's our BLAST R6 Major Munich guide:

Location and venue

The BLAST R6 Major November 2025 will be played in Munich, Germany. Therefore, this season's Major is known as the BLAST R6 Major Munich.

The BLAST R6 Major Munich Finals will take place in the city's BMW Park Arena, an indoor venue located in Munich's Sendling-Westpark. The stadium is the home of Bayern Munich's basketball team, and it can host up to 7,200 people.

This will be the first BLAST R6 Major hosted in Europe since the BLAST R6 Major Manchester, played in May 2024. Since then, teams traveled to Montreal, Canada, for the BLAST R6 Major Montreal, Boston, Massachusetts, United States, for the Six Invitational 2025, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, for RE:L0:AD, and twice to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Esports World Cup.

Prize pool

The BLAST R6 Major Munich will have a prize pool of USD$750,000. Here's how the prize pool will be split across the 16 participant teams:

1st: USD$250,000 and a Six Invitational 2026 spot

2nd: USD$125,000 and 1,200 SI Points

3rd and 4th: USD$65,000 and 600 SI Points

5th to 8th: USD$30,000 and 300 SI Points

9th to 11th: USD$20,000 and 150 SI Points

12th to 14th: USD$15,000 and 100 SI Points

15th to 16th: USD$10,000 and 50 SI Points

Dates and tickets

The BLAST R6 Major Munich will take place between November 8 and November 16. The competition will be divided into Phase 1 and Phase 2, which will take place during the following days:

Phase 1 : November 8 to November 11

: November 8 to November 11 Phase 2: November 12 to November 16

It's worth mentioning that no matches will be played on November 13. Additionally, while matches between November 8 and November 12 will be played behind closed doors, the tournament's Finals played from November 14 to November 16 will be open to the public. You can get your tickets here.

Format

The BLAST R6 Major Munich will be split into a Swiss Stage and a Playoff Stage. Here's how each one will work:

Swiss Stage

The 16 teams in the competition are all placed in the same group and face off in a Swiss System format. The winners of the first round move to the Upper Bracket, while the losers move to the Lower Bracket. After the second round, a Middle Bracket is created including the teams that have a 1-1 match record. The eight teams to win three matches move to the playoffs, while the remaining eight rosters are eliminated.

In the Swiss Stage, all matches are BO1 series, except for promotion and elimination games. Eventually, the eight teams that move to the playoffs will be split into teams with 3-0, 3-1, or 3-2 match records. This is very important for the upcoming playoff bracket.

Playoffs

Compared to previous Majors, the BLAST R6 Major Munich Playoffs will work slightly differently. For the first time in Siege's history, a double-elimination playoff bracket will be used in a Rainbow Six Siege Major.

While the exact format for the playoffs hasn't been shared yet, we expect BLAST to place the Swiss Stage teams as follows:

3-0 teams: Upper Bracket Semifinals

3-1 teams: Upper Bracket Quarterfinals

3-2 teams: Lower Bracket Round 1

With this format, BLAST would grant teams who have only lost once a second chance in the playoffs, while teams who have already lost two would be in a do-or-die position since the beginning of the bracket. This format also makes seeding ahead of the playoffs extremely important, as teams who make it flawlessly will be two games away from the grand final.

Teams

The BLAST R6 Major Munich will include 16 teams. Following the conclusion of the top flight regional leagues, here's a look at the teams that will be in Munich:

South America League 2025

FURIA

w7m esports

FaZe Clan

Ninjas in Pyjamas

North America League 2025

M80

Spacestation

Shopify Rebellion

Wildcard

Europe and MENA League 2025 Stage 2

Team Secret

Team Falcons

G2 Esports

Team BDS

APAC League 2025 Stage 2

CAG Osaka

Weibo Gaming

Dplus

ENTERPRISE Esports

For more information about Ubisoft and Rainbow Six Siege X, make sure to stick with us here at Siege.gg, the best site for Rainbow Six Siege coverage.