Everything we know about Rainbow 6 Siege Mobile — release date, gameplay

Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular FPS video games on the market. Arguably, it's the most complicated of its kind out there. With almost 70 operators and over 20 maps, its difficulty is undeniable.

Precisely, Rainbow Six Siege presents a unique challenge to gamers out there. The players’ destructive power on every single map and the operator's abilities make every match unrepeatable.

What if we told you that you could have a small door to this gaming experience on your cell phone? With Rainbow Six Mobile, this will be possible.

When is Rainbow Six Mobile coming out?

Rainbow Six Mobile doesn’t have a release date yet. However, throughout the last months, some players have been invited or accepted to play the game’s Closed Beta.

Now, Rainbow Six Mobile has moved to its final stage before going live. With the launch of Operation Fallen Sakura, Rainbow Six Mobile has reached its soft launch phase.

Who is developing Rainbow Six Mobile?

Rainbow Six Mobile is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal with additional help from WeGame, Tencent’s flagship game portal.

Will I be able to play Rainbow Six Mobile on Android?

Yes, you will be able to play Rainbow Six Mobile on Android. As of now, the soft launch phase has reached Android devices in Canada and Mexico. More countries will be added soon!

Will I be able to play Rainbow Six Mobile on iOS?

Yes, you will be able to play Rainbow Six Mobile on iOS. As of now, only iOS users in Canada have access to Rainbow Six Mobile’s soft launch.

What are the minimum requirements to play Rainbow Six Mobile?

Recently, Rainbow Six Mobile released information about the requirements to play Rainbow Six Mobile on iOS, which include an iOS version 14.4+, an A12 Bionic chip+, and a 4GB RAM+.

Rainbow Six Mobile has already told iOS players that some devices won’t be able to support the app despite having access to it on the App Store. These devices include the iPhone XR, the SE Gen 2, the iPad Air Gen 3, the iPad Mini Gen 5, the iPad Gen 9, and the iPad Gen 8.

However, Ubisoft hasn’t revealed the official requirements for Android devices. These will probably include a minimum of 4GB RAM, just like iOS.

What does Rainbow Six Mobile gameplay look like?

Despite being a mobile video game, Rainbow Six Mobile looks and feels extremely smooth. Ubisoft has done an excellent job at replicating the Rainbow Six Siege experience, including every detail the video game has to offer.

Rainbow Six Mobile includes everything you can think of, like hole punches, destructibility, hatches, and more. The maps have also been adapted to phone users while also keeping them untouched from the PC and Console versions.

Moreover, the player gadgets haven’t been modified. This means that the gadgets used in Rainbow Six Siege are the ones being used in Rainbow Six Mobile. If you come from Rainbow Six SIege, you will be one step ahead of the rest!

"While the core gameplay, characters, and maps may share similarities with Siege, we’ve rebuilt everything from the ground up with mobile usability in mind. We have put a lot of work under the hood to adapt the Siege experience for mobile devices. This includes an entirely new gameplay control system developed specifically for mobile and extensive optimization of the UI and in-game visual presentation," developers said.

Rainbow Six Mobile currently has four maps, including Bank, Border, Clubhouse, and Oregon. The latter was added to the video game with the Operation Fallen Sakura expansion.

All of the maps are based on the Rainbow Six Siege maps. The differences are minimal as these are only noticed in terms of graphics.

As of now, players can use up to 18 operators in Rainbow Six Mobile. The list includes the following characters, who can also be found in Rainbow Six Siege:

Attackers

Ash

Sledge

Twitch

Hibana

Thermite

Ying

Glaz

Thatcher

Attacking Recruit

Defenders

Bandit

Caveira

Jäger

Mute

Valkyrie

Kapkan

Smoke

Rook

Defending Recruit

As revealed by Ubisoft, more Rainbow Six Siege operators will be added to Rainbow Six Mobile in the future!

Rainbow Six Mobile Roadmap

Rainbow Six Mobile’s last announced Roadmap included new time-limited game modes and a Ranked playlist. Moreover, the game won’t be reset anymore, which means your progress will be saved.

As of now, the Rainbow Six Mobile Battle Pass costs the following:

Premium Pass: 450 Platinum

Premium Elite Pass: 900 Platinum

The Battle Pass includes exclusive cosmetics including uniforms, headgears, weapon skins, and more!