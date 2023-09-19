Rainbow Six Mobile reduces Battle Pass prices

Rainbow Six Mobile has decided to reduce the price for the game's Battle Pass prices. The decision came after hearing the community's feedback, as they complained about the high prices on the store.

But, after Ubisoft's decision, these have dropped. Here's everything you need to know about Rainbow Six Mobile's announcement!

Rainbow Six Mobile Battle Pass Price

Before the announcement, Rainbow Six Mobile's Premium Pass was 800 Platinum while the Premium Elite Pass was 1,370. Now, the prices have been lowered to almost half of its previous price!

As of now, Rainbow Six Mobile's Premium Pass costs 450 Platinum whilst the Premium Elite Pass costs 900 Platinum.

To compensate players, Rainbow Six Mobile is offering 600 Platinum and bonus Operator Tickets to those who already bought the pass.

What does Rainbow Six Mobile Battle Pass include?

Depending on the Battle Pass you choose, you will have access to exclusive items in Rainbow Six Mobile. These exclusive cosmetics include uniforms, headgears, or weapon skins!

Keep in mind that this is the soft launch stage, which means these items will be very exclusive as only Mexico and Canada have access to the game.