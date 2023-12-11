The Stun Grenade is an attacking device featured in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. It's a throwable device that can blind any operator affected by it. This means that throwing a Stun Grenade at your teammates will also temporarily make them go blind!

Stun Grenade - How to use

While using Stun Grenades in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege may seem easy, it requires skill to maximize the impact of this gadget.

To get the best out of Stun Grenades, you should understand how the gadget bounces from walls and door frames.

Stun Grenades detonate two seconds after their first bounce. This gives the defender time to look or run away from their position.

Flashing Enemies

As you can't kill with Stun Grenades, you have to play around with how they can affect the enemy's sight and its position. When you throw a Stun Grenade, the defender will be forced to move, which means it will be exposed.

Moreover, making the defender blind with the Stun Grenades will put you in a better position. When you have used the Stun Grenades, you can push the enemy and get an easy kill!

Burning Utility

However, you can use Stun Grenades in other ways. Another use for Stun Grenades is to burn Jäger's ADSs, Wamai's Magneto Disks, or to open Aruni's Gates.

Stun Grenade - Who can use it?

Not everyone has access to Stun Grenades in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. Here's a list of the operators who can use this device in the game:

Stun Grenade - How to counter

Here are some ways to counter Stun Grenades in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege:

Look away

As we mentioned before, looking away can save you from getting flashed. However, this is unreliable, as sometimes operators still get stunned.

Jäger is the best counter to Stun Grenades and other throwable gadgets. His ADSs will burn any thrown device from the attackers.

Like Jäger's gadget, Wamai's Magneto Disks will intercept any projectile or gadget thrown at you.

Warden's special glasses protect him from any kind of flash, including Ying's Candelas and Blitz's Shield. If you hate Stun Grenades, Warden is your operator!