Geekay Esports qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester

Geekay Esports have qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after topping the standings of the MENA League 2024 Stage 1 following five regulation wins and two overtime victories.

It's worth noting that the MENA League 2024 is slightly different from the rest of the competitions as they don't run a playoff bracket following the regular phase. This means that the teams had to be extremely careful and as consistent as possible.

Before the start of the season, Geekay Esports unveiled deep changes to their starting lineup as they added Alexandre "BlaZ" Thomas and Caio "Neskin" Szazi. While the duo finished among the best three players in the squad with SiegeGG ratings of 1.31 and 1.29 respectively, they were surpassed by their teammate Abdellah "X.Ke" Wahabi, who finished with a SiegeGG rating of 1.36.

Therefore, the French will make his international debut three years after his top-flight debut for TrainHard eSport in the European League 2021. Meanwhile, the Six Mexico Major champion will make an international return two years after his last performance with Team oNe, which came at the Six Invitational 2022.

With this result, Geekay Esports have qualified for their second BLAST R6 Major in a row after also qualifying for Atlanta, where they finished among the best eight teams in the competition.

