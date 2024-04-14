M80 and Beastcoast qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester

Banner Image: Ubisoft / João F. @itsmeERROR

M80 and Beastcoast qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester earlier today after beating Oxygen Esports and DarkZero Esports, respectively.

The Six Invitational 2024-bound was the first to qualify for the first Major of the year after losing the first map of the series against Oxygen Esports. The team's 4-7 defeat on Chalet was followed by a 7-5 and 7-2 wins on Kafe and Nighthaven Labs. William "Spoit" Löfsted was the best player in the match with a SiegeGG rating of 1.30 and a KOST of 81.

Last but not least Beastcoast qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after defeating DarkZero Esports, who had defeated Luminosity Gaming on the same day.

Beastcoast began the series on the right foot with a 7-5 victory on Consulate after clean sweeping the purple roster on defense. Although DarkZero Esports pushed the match to map three after a 7-4 win on Clubhouse, Beastcoast would close the series with a 7-3 on Border.

Curiously enough, Beastcoast's lineup includes two discarded players from lineups who couldn't qualify for Manchester through the North America League 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs in Shaun "Gunnar" Pottorf (Soniqs) and Matthew "Hotancold" Stevens. The number could be raised to three if DarkZero Esports lose later today against Oxygen Esports as Beastcoast's roster also includes the former purple Gaven "Gaveni" Black.

It's worth noting that, for the first time since the organization joined the Rainbow Six Siege esports scene in February 2018, Beastcoast has qualified for a top-flight international competition.