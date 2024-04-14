SCARZ qualify for BLAST R6 Major Manchester

Banner image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

SCARZ qualified for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester after defeating KINOTROPE gaming in the Japan League 2024 Stage 1 grand final. As some had expected, the game was a one-sided win for the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen Top 8 following wins on Kafe (7-4) and Clubhouse (7-1).

With a SiegeGG rating of 1.53, Souma "FishLike" Kitamura was the best-rated player in the match. He was closely followed by Nina, who registered a SiegeGG rating of 1.41 and ended with an entry balance of 5-1 (+4).

The Japanese had a sloppy start to the season with two regulation defeats in their initial four matches. However, the Six Invitational 2024-bound ended up topping the standings of the regular phase with three back-to-back regulation wins.

Following today's victory, SCARZ secured what will be the team's third consecutive BLAST R6 Major appearance as they will compete in Manchester, England, in May. The Japanese are the second Asian roster to qualify for the event as PSG Talon got South Korea's first seed on April 13.