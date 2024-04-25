Bleed Esports and FURY to play for Asia's spot in Manchester

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Joao F. @itsmeERROR

Bleed Esports and FURY will meet tomorrow in the Asia League 2024 Stage 1 grand finals to know what team will represent the region at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

Known as the two best teams in the region, both rosters featured in multiple international events throughout Year 8. While FURY competed at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen, the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta, and the Six Invitational 2024, Bleed Esports qualified for the latter two.

Additionally, both teams improved their international results as they reached the playoff stage of the Six Invitational 2024 — with Bleed Esports becoming the better team with a Top 12 finish.

Despite the competition in the region, Ubisoft decided to reduce the number of international spots given to Asia, reducing it from two to one. This decision meant that only one team would represent the region in Manchester, with the fans expecting FURY or Bleed Esports to have such an honor.

As expected, both organizations made it to the final match of the Asia League 2024 Stage 1. The winner of tomorrow's game will qualify for Manchester, while the loser will stay at home. On paper, tomorrow's result will have a huge impact on the Global Standings, as the winner will be awarded 100 SI Points (region) and a minimum of 45 SI Points (Manchester) while the defeated side will only be awarded 95 SI Points.

H2H Record

Although Bleed Esports have defeated FURY in three of the five times they have met, the red roster has never defeated the Thai lineup in a BO3 series. With tomorrow's game being a BO3 match, FURY could have the upper hand.

Here's a look at the record between both teams:

SEA League 2023 Stage 1: Bleed Esports 7-2 FURY

7-2 FURY SEA League 2023 Stage 1 LCQ: FURY 2-0 Bleed Esports

2-0 Bleed Esports SEA League 2023 Stage 2: Bleed Esports 7-2 FURY

7-2 FURY SEA League 2023 Stage 2 LCQ: FURY 2-1 Bleed Esports

2-1 Bleed Esports Asia League 2024 Stage 1: Bleed Esports 7-4 FURY

In SiegeGG's pre-Atlanta interview with Taylor "Terdsta" Ching, the player explained that the format had nothing to do. "I don’t think it’s a BO3 weakness but a FURY weakness,” he admitted.

Asia League Stage 1 Results

Bleed Esports and FURY topped the standings of the Asia League 2024 Stage 1 regular phase after finishing in first and second, respectively.

The Thai's start to the season was a slow one as they kicked off the season with defeats against Gelida Esports and Bleed Esports, which saw them falling to a temporary sixth place. Eventually, the roster would climb to second place following five back-to-back regulation victories.

Meanwhile, Bleed Esports got six regulation wins and one defeat, which came against Elevate on the penultimate game day of the split. Eventually, Bleed Esports' 7-1 and 7-0 victory against Dire Wolves and FURY's 2-1 win against Elevate in Asia's semifinals saw both sides reaching the grand finals.

Excluding Paramin "sprOnigiri" Suwanwattana's SiegeGG rating of 1.71 in two maps, Weichen "Reeps96" Wu has been the best player in the Asia League 2024 Stage 1 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.33 and an entry balance of 18-10 (+8). It's also worth noting that the rest of Bleed Esports' players finished among the best ten ratings in the competition, as they all finished with ratings of 1.11 or above.

On the other side of the ring, Sirasit "BGMan" Ariyasirisopon has been FURY's best player in the Asia League 2024 Stage 1 so far as he closely follows Reeps96 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.28 and the best KOST of the competition.