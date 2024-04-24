BLAST R6 Major Manchester: Everything you need to know

Following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2024, the competitive season of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege for Year 8 reached its conclusion. The campaign ended on a high for Brazil as w7m esports added the hammer to its trophy cabinet, the third of the season following their wins at the BLAST R6 Major Copenhagen and the BLAST R6 Major Atlanta.

In the weeks after the Six Invitational was celebrated in São Paulo, teams had the chance to completely change their squads.

In arguably the most transformative transfer window in Siege history, after over a year out, FURIA Esports returned, acquiring the current world champions; LOS still moved to North America, M80 began building another super team, and Fnatic decamped to Europe.

So far, the moves have proven to be the right decision.

While FURIA Esports has only lost one in Brazil, LOS recently defeated Spacestation Gaming to obtain its first win in the North American League. At the same time, both M80 and Fnatic are currently among the best three teams in their respective regions.

While it’s been a month since the conclusion of the transfer window, the 2024 season has already started and everyone’s eyes have rolled to the first international competition of the year: the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Here’s everything you need to know about It.

Teams

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester will have twenty teams, four spots less compared to last year’s BLAST R6 Majors played in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Atlanta, United States.

Unfortunately, it’s still too soon to name what teams will compete in Manchester, England. However, here’s a look at how the international spot allocation has been divided in each region:

Brazil

FaZe Clan

E1 Sports

FURIA Esports

Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 Last Chance Qualifiers First Seed

Europe

Team BDS

Into the Breach

Team Secret

Europe League 2024 Stage 1 Last Chance Qualifiers First Seed

North America

Japan

South Korea

PSG Talon

FearX

Asia

Asia League 2024 Stage 1 First Seed

Oceania

LATAM North and LATAM South

LATAM League 2024 Stage 1 First Seed

MENA

Format

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester will be divided into three stages: group stage, swiss stage, and playoffs. Here's how each one of them will work.

Phase 1

The eight teams qualified for Phase 1 will be split into two Upper Brackets. The winner of each bracket will qualify for Phase 2.

Meanwhile, the losers of the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals and Semifinals will move to their respective Loser Bracket. The winners of each Lower Bracket will qualify for Phase 2.

Phase 2

The four teams from Phase 1 will join the twelve teams that directly qualified for Phase 2.

Phase 2 will follow a Swiss format, where teams will be allowed to lose a maximum of three matches. While regular games will be BO1s, elimination games will be BO3s.

By Day 5, the best eight teams will move to Phase 3, following the next format:

1st seed and 2nd seed: 3 wins, 0 defeats

3rd seed to 5th seed: 3 wins, 1 defeat

6th seed to 8th seed: 3 wins, 2 defeats

In case of a draw between three teams, the rosters will be ordered by Buchholz Points.

Phase 3

The best eight teams will compete in the playoffs, with teams facing off according the following system:

1st seed vs. 8th seed

2nd seed vs. 7th seed

3rd seed vs. 6th seed

4th seed vs. 5th seed

Every match will follow a BO3 format except for the grand final, which will follow a BO5 format.

Date

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester will start on May 16 and will conclude on May 26. While the official dates are yet to be announced, we expect the schedule to be the following one:

Phase 1 (Group Stage): May 16 to May 17

Phase 2 (Swiss Stage): May 18 to May 22

Phase 3 (Playoffs): May 24 to May 26

Location

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester will be played in Manchester, England. The location chosen for the event is the B.E.C Arena, a venue with a maximum capacity of 4,500 people.

Prize Pool and SI Points

The BLAST R6 Major Manchester Prize Pool will be USD$750,000. Unfortunately, Ubisoft haven't unveiled how the Prize Pool will be split. However, we expect the winner to obtain slightly over USD$200,000.

Here's the SI Points will be split between the competitors in the BLAST R6 Major Manchester:

1st: 350 SI Points

2nd: 260 SI Points

3rd to 4th: 200 SI Points

5th to 8th: 170 SI Points

11th to 12th: 105 SI Points

13th to 14th: 65 SI Points

15th to 16th: 55 SI Points

17th to 20th: 45 SI Points

For more information about the BLAST R6 Major Manchester and the upcoming international competitions of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, make sure to come back as more details will be unveiled in the upcoming weeks!