Fnatic return to Rainbow Six Siege, organization to compete in Europe

Banner Image: Ubisoft / @ericananmalay

Fnatic have unveiled their roster for the upcoming esports season of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege. After announcing their departure from the scene in Nov. 2023, the orange organization is back as the brand will compete in the Europe League.

Fnatic first joined Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege esports scene after picking up Mindfreak's roster in Jun. 2018, three months after the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2018. Since then and until Feb. 2020, Fnatic competed in multiple international Siege competitions including the Six Paris Major, the Six Raleigh Major, the PL Season 8 Finals, the Six Invitational 2019, and the Six Invitational 2020.

However, shortly after announcing their move to Japan, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic made impossible any geographical change. Unfortunately, Fnatic's Australian super roster fell apart with time as the organization signed a Japanese roster to complete the move.

Following multiple unsuccessful attempts at qualifying for international events, Fnatic made the difficult decision of momentarily leaving Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege scene in Nov. 2023.

Only three months after the organization's announcement, Fnatic is back on the scene as the brand picked up the former core of Rogue. Additionally, the team signed two more players to complete the roster.

Leon "LeonGidds" Giddens, Tom "Deapek" Pieksma, and Jack "Jigsaw" Gillies are the three former KOI and Rogue players in the squad. Meanwhile, Luke "Tyrant" Casey and Jesse "Jeggz" Ojanen have signed after competing for MNM Gaming and WYLDE, respectively.

Finally, the former KOI and Rogue coach Tristan "Saethus" Savage has been announced as the team's head coach.