M80 announce the signings of CTZN, cameram4n, and nudl

M80 have unveiled the team's Rainbow Six Siege roster for the North America League 2024. The organization has signed three new players while also keeping the same staff members.

Following the conclusion of the Six Invitational 2024, M80 announced the departures of Lucas "DiasLucas" Dias, Arthur "GMZ" Oliveira, and David "iconic" Ifidon. Today, the North American organization has finally unveiled the players that will replace the former trio.

M80 have gone big with the signings of Ben "CTZN" McMillan, Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol, and Adam "nudl" Hryceniak. Ultimately, this means that the British will play alongside William "Spoit" Löfstedt. At the same time, M80 have decided to keep Léo "Kyno" Figueiredo as the Brazilian has been moved back to the starting five.

Moreover, the organization has also made some tweaks to its Rainbow Six Siege staff. Igor "Vivas" Vivas has been moved to the team's Head Coach position while Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo has been named Strategic Coach. Meanwhile, Pedro "Pedro" Fernandes is now the team's Assistant Coach.

M80's squad for Rainbow Six Siege's upcoming season will look as follows:

#flag@20:se William "Spoit" Löfstedt

#flag@20:br Léo "Kyno" Figueiredo

#flag@20:gb Ben "CTZN" McMillan

#flag@20:br Gabriel "cameram4n" Hespanhol

#flag@20:pl Adam "nudl" Hryceniak

#flag@20:br Igor "Vivas" Vivas (Head Coach)

#flag@20:br Pedro "Pedro" Fernandes (Assistant Coach)

#flag@20:br Matheus "Budega" Figueiredo (Strategic Coach)