Who could qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester this week?

Banner Image: Ubisoft / Kiril B. @ItsKirillVision

Following the conclusion of the regional group phases, it's time to begin the decisive stage of the split: the playoffs. In three days we will know eight of the twenty teams that will compete at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Here's what the weekend will look like!

Brazil

By the end of the week, Brazil will unveil the region's first three seeds that will compete at the BLAST R6 Major Manchester.

While FaZe Clan and w7m esports wait in the Upper Bracket Semifinals after topping the standings following the conclusion of the league's regular phase, two matches will take place in the quarterfinals as FURIA Esports will play against Keyd Stars and Black Dragons will face off E1 Sports.

Heading to the start of the Brazil League 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs, FaZe Clan, w7m esports, and FURIA Esports are the favorites to sneak into Manchester's Phase 2. However, after defeating FURIA Esports, w7m esports, and Keyd Stars, among others, during the league's regular phase, Brazil's Cinderella Black Dragons have shown what's needed to cause an upset.

North America

Just like in Brazil, within three days viewers will know what three teams will take North America's first three seeds.

An outstanding end to the regular phase saw Beastcoast climbing to the top of the standings as the team secured an Upper Bracket Semifinals appearance — meaning the team will have two shots at qualifying for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester. Beating the winner of the Luminosity Gaming and DarkZero Esports series would see Beastcoast qualifying for the organization's first Rainbow Six Siege major competition.

Meanwhile, the region's second seed Oxygen Esports is waiting to know their next opposition as the team will play against the winner of the series between M80 and Spacestation Gaming.

Japan

The winner of the Japan League 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs, which will be crowned on April 14, will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2.

After qualifying for Copenhagen, Atlanta, and the Six Invitational 2024, the back-to-back Japan League champions SCARZ are the favorites to take the region's first seed. However, the roster has the toughest bracket as they will potentially face CAG Osaka for a spot in the league's grand final.

Meanwhile, the region's Cinderella VITE will play against the winner of the game between KINOTROPE gaming and Father's Back.

South Korea

The winner of the South Korea 2024 Stage 1 Playoffs will qualify for the BLAST R6 Major Manchester Phase 2. As of now, DPlus is the favorite to do so, although an upset could be in the makings.

For the first time in years, the South Korea League feels like it's contested. The reduction from three to two international spots mixed with the rise of WEBL and PSG Talon has made the well-known two-horse race between DPlus and FearX an open contest between the region's best four teams.