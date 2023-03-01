SiegeGG Year 7 Awards Hub

Year 7 of competitive Siege was a definite return to international form for the esport. After two COVID-19 hit years, crowds finally returned to international events with the Charlotte Major.

We also saw an incredible return to form for Europe as a region, with three different teams winning the final three events of the competitive year -- including a third Six Invitational win for the legendary Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten.

Of course, Brazil was still remarkably strong as well -- while North America also won another event to kick it off. However, APAC faded significantly in strength after an impressive Year 6 -- can they do better in Year 8?

Here's a look back at Year 7 through this year's SiegeGG Awards.

Schedule

The following are the awards to be distributed, as well as when the winner of each will be announced.

Play of the Year - #flag@20:us Iconic 1v3 Ace Clutch Team of the Year - #flag@20:br w7m esports Match of the Year - #flag@20:eu Rogue vs #flag@20:br Faze Clan at the Berlin Major Rookie of the Year - #flag@20:se William "Spoit" Löfstedt Caster of the Year - #flag@20:dk Niclas "Pengu" Mouritzen Community Member of the Year - #flag@20:us Jon "CoconutBrah" Soli

Top 10 Players of Year 7

#10 - #flag@20:fr Théo "LikEfac" Mariano #9 - #flag@20:br Lucas "soulz1" Schinke #8 - #flag@20:br Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes #7 - #flag@20:us Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil #6 - #flag@20:br Diego "Kheyze" Zanello #5 - #flag@20:us Ethan "Nuers" James #4 - #flag@20:se William "Spoit" Löfstedt #3 - #flag@20:dk Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli #2 - #flag@20:br Luccas "Paluh" Molina #1 - #flag@20:fr Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu

Honorable Mentions Note: Honorable mentions are listed in alphabetical order, and are all considered equal.

#flag@20:br Alem4o #flag@20:gb CTZN #flag@20:br Cyber #flag@20:br Diaslucas #flag@20:br Herdsz #flag@20:us Iconic #flag@20:us Panbazou #flag@20:gb Yuzus

The heart of the awards is our list of the Top 10 Players of the year.

At SiegeGG, we strive to keep Rainbow Six fans informed, particularly in the realm of statistics — our position gives us the unique opportunity to aggregate the stats from an entire year's worth of competition to pit the very best players in the world against one another.

When composing the list, we take many factors into consideration: a player's individual statistics, team success, individual accolades (MVP and EVP awards), and the context in which this all occurs.

Two players will be announced each day from Mar. 4 to 8, counting down from tenth to first.

Play of the Year

The Play of the Year award is given to the single best highlight performance in the given year.

This is not simply the feat of mechanical difficulty that is pulled off, but also the context of the play itself. The player, their opponents, their environment, stakes, and reactions to the play are all factored into our consideration.

Team of the Year

The Team of the Year is the roster that has had the most overall success throughout the year of competition. This can mean winning tournaments, placing highly, and defeating strong opponents.

A 'Team' in this context is a single roster of five players, so an organization that makes a roster swap mid-year will be considered as two separate teams for the purposes of this award, each with its own successes and failures.

Match of the Year

The Match of the Year is the single series (BO1, BO3, or BO5) that was most exciting throughout the whole year.

Like the Play of the Year, the quality of the plays and the context in which they occur are both measured. The two teams competing, their narratives, the stakes of the match and more are all factored into the decision.

Rookie of the Year

The Rookie of the Year is the top-performing player who is completing their first year within the top flight of competitive Rainbow Six Siege. Once a player has completed a full year in 'Tier 1' competition, they are no longer eligible for this award.

The rookie of the year award is separate from the Top 10 Players list, which means that a player can be in contention for both (assuming they meet the criteria).

Caster of the Year

The Caster of the Year is the member of broadcast talent (play-by-play, color commentary, hosting, and desk analyst roles are all considered here) who most brings the beauty of Rainbow Six to life.

This can be through memorable commentary, deep analysis, heart-pumping hype, or any other way the caster chooses to perform their craft. Without them, our experience watching the best compete would not be the same.

Community Member of the Year

The Community Member of the Year award is the hardest category to define. It is intended to honor exemplary dedication to the competitive Rainbow Six community in the many ways that are not defined by the above awards.

It could be a content creator, support staff, social media influencer, or anyone else that puts their time towards making the competitive R6 community a better place.

Be sure to tune in for the SiegeGG Year 7 Awards as they come! You can look back at last year's Year 6 Awards here.