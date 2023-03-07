7 Player of Year 7: Gryxr

Soniqs' 2022 campaign saw the team making a huge step forward. The team's North American League Finals victory and a top six finish at the Six Invitational 2022 were teasers of what was to come.

Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil joined Soniqs in Feb. 2021 and is one of the reasons why the team has elevated their results recently. In the North American League, Gryxr registered Ratings of 1.19, 1.21, and 1.17 in stages one, two, and three, respectively. Needless to say, the American always finished among the best 10 players in the league.

After missing out on the Six Charlotte Major, Gryxr showed his abilities at the Six Berlin Major, where he finished with the fourth-best rating in the competition -- a SiegeGG Rating of 1.26. Unluckily for Soniqs, the team couldn't make it further the group stage.

In November, Gryxr finished as the second-best player in the Six Jönköping Major, where he scored a Rating of 1.22. He helped Soniqs to reach the team's first international semi-final, where they lost to Team BDS. Eventually, he was named one of the tournament's EVPs.

Finally, at the Six Invitational 2023, Gryxr scored a SiegeGG Rating of 1.10 in Ben "CTZN" McMillan's first tournament with the American squad. After losing to Astralis and DarkZero Esports, Soniqs were sent home following the conclusion of the first round of the lower bracket.

