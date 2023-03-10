1 Player of Year 7: Shaiiko

Stéphane "Shaiiko" Lebleu has topped the list this year following his performances throughout the 2022 season!

The Frenchman's consistency this year has been outstanding. He helped Team BDS to reach the quarter-finals of the Six Charlotte Major as he ended up being the highest-rated player in the competition, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.27.

After missing out on the Six Berlin Major, the Frenchmen introduced Théo "LikEfac" Mariano to the team. It was the beginning of a new deadly duo in Europe that would quickly leave its mark outside the old continent.

At the Six Jönköping Major, Shaiiko was the best player in Team BDS with a SiegeGG rating of 1.16. He was crucial in the Frenchmen first international championship in Rainbow Six Siege.

Regionally, the French were also unstoppable. He was the third-best rated player in the European League Stage 1 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.27, which was followed by SiegeGG ratings of 1.25 and 1.16 in stages two and three.

The team's win at the Six Jönköping Major was followed by a victory at the EUL Finals 2022 after defeating Heroic and MNM Gaming. Precisely, it was Shaiiko who topped the standings of the competition, with a SiegeGG rating of 1.41.

Shaiiko's most-recent performance for Team BDS was at the Six Invitational 2023, where he was one of the best players. The Frenchman got a rating of 1.24, the highest in the competition. However, Team BDS fell short of their title hopes, ending in the top six after losing to Astralis by a 1-2 margin.

