8 Player of Year 7: volpz

Straight from Brazil, w7m esports left everyone speechless during the 2022 season. After spending the whole 2021 season fighting to avoid the relegation zone, w7m esports transformed their roster with the addition of two rookies.

Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes was one of them. His consistency accross the whole 2022 season has been outstanding, registering an average SiegeGG Rating of 1.11 after featuring in 120 maps.

His debut stage was precisely the best of the three in Brazil, as he topped the standings with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.22. However, his first international appearance didn't go as expected, as the bulls had to take part in the Six Charlotte Major from Mexico due to visa issues.

Volpz was an important asset for w7m esports in Stage 2, as his performances helped the team to qualify for the Six Berlin Major. This time, the Brazilians reached the semi-finals, with volpz registering a SiegeGG Rating of 1.13 -- the highest in w7m esports. He was named one of the EVPs in the competition.

A few months later, the Brazilians would reach another international semi-final, this time at the Six Jönköping Major. Then, volpz was the third-best player at w7m esports with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.10.

Finally, at the Six Invitational, volpz would help his team securing a grand final finish with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.10.

