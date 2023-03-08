5 Player of Year 7: Nuers

Ethan "Nuers" James was a crucial part of Oxygen Esports' results throughout the season despite starting on the wrong foot in the North American League. In the first stage of the year, Nuers finished with the worst Rating in his team, a 0.96.

It was at the Six Charlotte Major where Nuers started to shine as Oxygen Esports' main fragger. In his first international appearance, the American registered the third-best rating in the competition -- a SiegeGG Rating of 1.19. His performance was worthy of the first EVP in his career.

After reaching the semi-finals at the Six Charlotte Major, Oxygen Esports couldn't qualify for the final bracket of the Six Berlin Major. His SiegeGG Rating at the second international competition of the season was 1.00.

With Oxygen Esports missing out on the Six Jönköping Major, Nuers next international appearance was at the Six Invitational 2023. There, was one of the best players in the competition, finishing with the second-best rating overall -- a SiegeGG Rating of 1.20. He also finished with the third-best entry K-D and the second-best entry. All of that made Nuers one of the EVPs of the Six Invitational 2023.

Regionally, Nuers was the best player at the North America League Stage 2 (1.27) and the second-best at the North America League Stage 3 (1.25). His consistency and his performances at international competitions make him worthy of a top-five finish in SiegeGG's Year 7 Top 10.

Nuers competed for rookie of the season with William "Spoit" Löfstedt, with both young stars having incredible success in their first year competing. However, the Swede narrowly came out ahead as Year 7's best debutant.

