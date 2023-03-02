SiegeGG Year 7 Match of the Year

In an esport full of arcane rules and minuscule differences between winning and losing, it only makes sense to give match of the year honors to the most tightly-contested grand-final in Rainbow Six Siege history.

It was the grand-final of the second Major of the 2022 season, with Sweden Major champions FaZe Clan favoured in a clash against a Rogue team that had -- unbeknownst to most -- not been scrimmaging throughout the tournament.

The match that followed was one for the ages and is quite possibly one of the best-ever to have graced our screens.

It was and remains the closest-ever tier-one grand-final in Siege, as 68 out of a possible 75 rounds were played -- a whopping 90.7 percent. Both teams played three 15-round maps, one 12-round map, and one 11-round map, with the final map in the BO5 -- the decider -- coming down to an 8-7 in favour of Rogue.

Rogue deservedly took home a trophy, with new signing William "Spoit" Löfstedt the SiegeGG MVP of the event. The second-stage rookie Tom "Deapek" Pieksma was also in scintillating form, clutching three times to shift the momentum in his team's favour and dull FaZe's push towards the trophy.

FaZe, meanwhile, were heartbroken, but had treated Siege viewers to a match that will be remembered for years to come.

To view the full awards and schedule, check out our Year 7 Awards Hub.