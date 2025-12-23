Rainbow Six Siege X and Attack On Titan collaboration includes Oryx and Amaru bundles

Ubisoft have partnered with Attack On Titan to release special bundles for Oryx and Amaru in Rainbow Six Siege X. The cosmetics portray Oryx as the Amored Titan and Amaru as Mikasa Ackerman.

This collaboration was first rumored during Year 10 Season 2. However, while it was expected to be launched sometime during Year 10 Season 3, Ubisoft ended up releasing it in Operation Tenfold Pursuit.

The Rainbow Six Siege X and Attack on Titan collaboration includes two bundles for Oryx and Amaru. Each cosmetic set includes a headgear, a uniform, a weapon skin, a operator card portrait, and a universal weapon charm. Each item is based in the show; if you're a fan of Attack on Titan, you don't want to miss out on this one!

Here's a look at both bundles:

Amaru Mikasa Bundle

The Amaru Mikasa Bundle portrays Mikasa Ackerman, one of the main protagonists in Attack on Titan. She's Eren Yeager inseparable childhood friend.

It makes a lot of sense to choose Amaru as Mikasa not just due to their physical similarities but also due to Amaru's Garra Hook, which would be Rainbow Six Siege X's equivalent to Attack on Titan's Vertical maneuvering equipment.

While all of the items in this collection have clear parallelisms with Attack on Titan, we believe the three best items in the collection are the Scout Regiment operator card portrait, the Ackerman's Courage operator card background, and the Scout Regiment Insignia universal weapon charm.

Scout Regiment

Ackerman's Courage

Scout Regiment Insignia

Players who are part of Rainbow Six Siege X's Membership or who have a Premium Battle Pass will be able to buy the Amaru Mikasa Bundle for 1,944 R6 Credits. The rest of players who don't have access to the 10% discount in the shop will have it available for 2,160 R6 Credits.

Oryx Armored Titan Bundle

The Oryx Armored Titan Bundle portrays the Armored Titan, one of the main antagonists in Attack on Titan. We won't reveal much about this character as that would be a huge spoiler, just like the Armored Titan's size. Still, we will say it makes a lot of sense to choose Oryx for this bundle, as Oryx and the Armored Titan have similar characteristics.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the best item in Oryx's Attack on Titan collection is the operator card background, which is the iconic Attack on Titan wallpaper for Season 1. Not to mention, the bundle includes a even more muscular version of Oryx. Everyone will have its own reason to acquire the bundle.

The Oryx Armored Titan Bundle is in Rainbow Six Siege X's in-game store for 1,944 or 2,160 R6 Credits, depending on if you're part of the game's Membership system or if you own the Premium Battle Pass. If this isn't the case, you will have to pay the latter price.

If you're planning on purchasing both bundles, don't do it individually as the Attack on Titan Bundle includes both collections for a reduced price. While Membership or Premium Battle Pass owners can purchase it for 3,672 R6 Credits, other players can acquire the collections for 4,080 R6 Credits.

For more information about Rainbow Six Siege and its esports scene, make sure to check out Siege.GG.