SiegeGG Year 10 Awards Top 20 - 16th: Solotov

SiegeGG have named Fatih "Solotov" Türker as the 16th best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 10. The Turkish player's best tournament of the season was the BLAST R6 Major Munich, where he was named the event's MVP after averaging a SiegeGG rating of 1.23 in 14 maps played, including games against Shopify Rebellion, Dplus KIA, w7m esports, G2 Esports, FaZe Clan, and M80.

Solotov was also Team Falcons' best player in RE:L0:AD and the team's second-best player at the Six Invitational 2026, with SiegeGG ratings of 1.05 in both competitions. In the Europe and MENA League 2025, Solotov averaged a SiegeGG rating of 1.04.

Here's a look at Solotov's numbers this season:

SiegeGG Rating : 1.06

: 1.06 KD (+/-) : 872-762 (+110)

: 872-762 (+110) Entry (+/-) : 172-148 (+24)

: 172-148 (+24) Maps played : 95

: 95 KOST : 63%

: 63% KPR : 0.82

: 0.82 SRV : 28%

: 28% Clutches : 12

: 12 Plants : 6

: 6 HS% : 66

: 66 Operators mained: Dokkaebi and Goyo

In the end, Solotov was a crucial part of Team Falcons' Year 10, where they reached another international grand final and were one win away from reaching the Six Invitational 2026 grand final. Regionally, his consistency helped Team Falcons to win the Europe and MENA League 2025 Regional Finals.