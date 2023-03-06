9 Player of Year 7: Soulz1

In ninth, we have Lucas "soulz1" Schinke. The Brazilian didn't play at the Six Charlotte Major, but his performances at the Six Berlin Major, the Six Jönköping Major, and the Six Invitational 2023, were pivotal in FaZe Clan's results throughout the year.

FaZe Clan's best result in Year 7 came at the Six Berlin Major, where the roster lost to Rogue in the tournament's grand finals. In Germany, soulz1 finished as the team's second-best player, only behind Jaime "Cyber" Ramos.

At the Six Invitational 2023, soulz was again the second-best player for FaZe Clan just behind Cyber, as both players ended with the same SiegeGG Rating.

Last year in SiegeGG's top players list Soulz1 placed 10th, so this marks a small improvement - demonstrating incredible consistency from him across his career.

