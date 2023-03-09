3 Player of Year 7: Benjamaster

Benjamin "Benjamaster" Dereli sneaked into the top three of this year's ranking following his performance for G2 Esports at the Six Invitational 2023. However, the Danish player has showed great consistency throughout the season.

In his first stage representing Heroic, Benjamaster was the team's second-best player with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.18. He was crucial in Heroic's European League Stage 1, where the team topped the standings with eight victories out of a possible nine.

At the Six Charlotte Major, Benjamaster was the best performer in Heroic with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.12. Unluckily for him, the team didn't make it out of the group stage.

Benjamaster's numbers improved in the European League Stage 2, where he finished with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.22. Sadly, the player missed out on the Six Berlin Major.

In European League Stage 3, Benjamaster finished with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.18. Eventually, the Danish player had his worst performance at an international competition to date, as he got an average SiegeGG Rating of 0.92 at the Six Jönköping Major.

Later on, with the departure of Ben "CTZN" McMillan from G2 Esports, Benjamaster signed for the European powerhouse. His signing changed the roster and gave the team G2's first hammer since the Six Invitational 2019.

Individually, Benjamaster finished the Six Invitational 2023 with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.19. He also broke André "NESKWGA" Oliveira's killing record in a single instance of the Six Invitational, which he now holds at 323 kills.

His SiegeGG Rating of 1.37 at the Six Invitational 2023 grand final combined with his team-leading performance throughout the event secured him the Six Invitational 2023 MVP.

To view the full awards and schedule, check out our Year 7 Awards Hub.