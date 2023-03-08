6 Player of Year 7: Kheyze

Yesterday, Gabriel "volpz" Fernandes was announced as the eighth-best player in Rainbow Six Siege's Year 7. Now, it's the turn for another w7m esports player.

Diego "Kheyze" Zanello's season was outstanding both regionally and internationally. In Brazil, Kheyze was a crucial part of the bulls' results in every stage of the Brasileirao, getting an average Rating of 1.25 -- with the best coming in Stage 2, as he finished with a rating of 1.41.

Internationally, his ratings weren't quite as dominant, but still good enough to help the team reach two Six Major semi-finals and one Six Invitational grand final. He was chosen as one of the Six Jönköping Major EVPs due to his average SiegeGG Rating of 1.22, the best in the Brazilian roster.

At the Six Invitational 2023, Kheyze went shy. Both Gustavo "HerdsZ" Herdina and Volpz got better ratings than Kheyze, who ended the tournament with a still-strong SiegeGG Rating of 1.07.

His performances throughout the year, his consistency, and his results both in Brazil and outside his country deserve praise, hence why we think Kheyze's sixth place in Year 7's Top 10 is more than deserved.

To view the full awards and schedule, check out our Year 7 Awards Hub.