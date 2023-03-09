4 Player of Year 7: Spoit

Of course, the Rookie of the Year 7 had to make it near the top of the list.

William "Spoit" Löfstedt made his top-flight debut with Rogue after being signed by the European squad just before the start of the second stage.

His impact on Rogue's performances was instant. The Swede was the best player in the European League Stage 2 with a SiegeGG rating of 1.30. Moreover, in his first international appearance, Spoit was named MVP at the Six Berlin Major after winning the grand finals against FaZe Clan.

Later on, Spoit got a SiegeGG Rating of 1.07 at the European League Stage 3. Despite the player's performances in the server, Rogue ended up missing out not only on the Six Jönköping Major but also on the EUL 2022 Finals.

At the Six Invitational 2023, Spoit led KOI in the organization's Rainbow Six Siege debut. He was the fifth best-rated player in the competition with a SiegeGG Rating of 1.17 as KOI reached the top six.

To view the full awards and schedule, check out our Year 7 Awards Hub.