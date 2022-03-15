SiegeGG Year 6 Awards Hub

Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 6 was a challenging one, but there’s light at the end of the tunnel. A truncated schedule followed the postponement of SI 2021, which knocked a Major out of the Global Circuit’s competitive calendar.

Still, with the return of LAN competitions and the possibility of fans in the stands on the horizon, Siege is looking to the future.

As we reflect on Year Six, we remember the rise of LATAM, NA’s third hammer, and a roster shuffle that might be the largest we’ve seen in the history of the esport.

Due to the postponement of SI 2021, the criteria for what is considered “Year Six” has been altered slightly to accommodate for Year Five’s longer period of time. For the purposes of the awards, Year Six is everything between the end of SI 2021, and the end of SI 2022, from June to March.

Awards Schedule

Here’s the schedule for each award.

Play of the Year - #flag@20:us Kanzen 1v4 vs DWG Team of the Year - #flag@20:ru Team Empire Match of the Year - #flag@20:br Team oNe vs Cyclops #flag@20:jp Rookie of the Year - #flag@20:br Diogo "Fntzy" Lima Community Member of the Year - #flag@20:us Macie Jay

Top 10 players of year six:

#1 - #flag@20:br Luccas "Paluh" Molina #2 - #flag@20:br Karl "Alem4o" Zarth #3 - #flag@20:br Jaime "Cyber" Ramos #4 - #flag@20:us Pablo "Gryxr" Rebeil #5 - #flag@20:fr Stéphane “Shaiiko” Lebleu #6 - #flag@20:us Bryan “Merc” Wrzek #7 - #flag@20:us Matthew "Achieved" Solomon #8 - #flag@20:kr Sanghoon "yass" Yoo #9 - #flag@20:fr Loïc "BriD" Chongthep #10 - #flag@20:br Lucas "Soulz1" Schinke

Honorable Mentions #flag@20:us njr #flag@20:br Levy #flag@20:br Muzi #flag@20:us Hotancold #flag@20:us Beaulo #flag@20:ru ShepparD

Awards List

Top Ten Players of Year Six

The heart of the awards is our list of the Top 10 Players of the year.

At SiegeGG, we strive to keep Rainbow Six fans informed, particularly in the realm of statistics — our position gives us the unique opportunity to aggregate the stats from an entire year's worth of competition to pit the very best players in the world against one another.

When composing the list, we take many factors into consideration: a player's individual statistics, team success, individual accolades (MVP and EVP awards), and the context in which this all occurs.

One player will be announced each day from March 19th to 27th, counting down from 10th to first, with the final two players being revealed on the same day.

Unfortunately, the list is limited and there are often more players we believe deserve commendation. After the full list is complete, we will also release an unordered list of "Honorable Mentions." These are players that were top performers throughout the year, enough to be in consideration for a top ten spot.

Play of the Year

The Play of the Year award is given to the single best highlight performance in the given year.

This is not simply the feat of mechanical difficulty that is pulled off, but also the context of the play itself. The player, their opponents, their environment, stakes, and reactions to the play are all factored into our consideration.

Team of the Year

The Team of the Year is the roster that has had the most overall success throughout the year of competition. This can mean winning tournaments, placing highly, and defeating strong opponents.

A "team" in this context is a single roster of five players, so an organization that makes a roster swap mid-year will be considered as two separate teams for the purposes of this award, each with its own successes and failures.

Match of the Year

The Match of the Year is the series that was most exciting throughout the whole year.

Like the Play of the Year, the quality of the plays and the context in which they occur are both measured. The two teams competing, their narratives, the stakes of the match and more are all factored into the decision.

Rookie of the Year

The Rookie of the Year is the top-performing player who is completing their first year within the top flight of competitive Rainbow Six Siege. Once a player has completed a full year in "Tier 1" competition, they are no longer eligible for this award.

The Rookie of the Year award is separate from the Top 10 Players list, which means that a player can be in contention for both (assuming they meet the criteria).

Community Member of the Year

The Community Member of the Year award is the hardest category to define. It is intended to honor exemplary dedication to the competitive Rainbow Six community in the many ways that are not defined by the above awards.

It could be a content creator, support staff, social media influencer, or anyone else that puts their time towards making the competitive R6 community a better place.

Be sure to tune in for the SiegeGG Year 6 Awards as they come! You can look back at last year's Year 5 Awards here.