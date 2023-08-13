Y8S3 Operation Heavy Mettle: Ram is Siege's new attacker, Lesion buffed, Quick Match changes, new Arcade game mode, and more!

After a week of teasers, Ubisoft has revealed Operation Heavy Mettle fully today. The presentation included a great variety of information regarding the content to be introduced to Rainbow Six Siege next season, which will come to the game soon.

Here's everything you need to know about Operation Heavy Mettle, including information about the new operator and the upcoming features!

Operation Heavy Mettle's operator is Ram. She is a one-speed, three-health attacker from South Korea.

Ram is introduced to the game as an alternative to Buck and Sledge. Her four BU-GI Auto Breachers have a great soft-breaching potential, which can be used to destroy floors and walls quickly.

Ram's gadget is called BU-GI Auto Breacher, which has been cataloged as Rainbow Six Siege's biggest device. The BU-GI Auto Breacher is mostly-bulletproof, as its only weakness is a red canister located on the back of the drone. The easiest way to destroy is using explosive gadgets like impact grenades or C4s.

In terms of loadout, Ram will possibly be one of the best operators in the game. Ram's loadout will include Ash's R4C (with 1.5x and 2.0x scopes) and Zofia's LMG. Moreover, she will have access to Jackal, Mira, and Frost's ITA 12S shotgun as a secondary weapon and hard-breaching charges or stun grenades.

One of Operation Heavy Mettle's goals is to make Rainbow Six Siege easier to understand, especially for newcomers. Therefore, Ubisoft decided to make changes to Quick Match.

Starting with Operation Heavy Mettle, the Preparation Phase will last for 30 seconds only. On top of that, some of the walls on the selected defended side will appear as reinforced. This will also include pre-made rotations on walls.

Ubisoft's goal behind this idea is to help players learn the basics of the game and understand why it's so important to strategically place reinforcements and make rotations. It's not all about shooting!

Operation Heavy Mettle is also bringing changes to the Unranked playlist — now to be called Standard.

Ubisoft decided to eliminate the ban and operator ban phases from Standard. On top of that, the developers decided to reduce the number of overtime rounds from three to one.

With Operation Heavy Mettle, Rainbow Six Siege is introducing a new Arcade game mode called Weapon Roulette. It will replace Headshot, which is leaving the game temporarily.

In Weapon Roulette, all players on the server will have the same weapon for 45 seconds. Once the 45-second timer is over, the gun and its attachments will change instantly.

Ubisoft has developed a Player Commendation System to reward players with Alpha Packs in Rainbow Six Siege.

Each player will have two player commendations to give out when the match ends to reward your teammate's Valor, Dedication, or Guidance. The opponents can also be rewarded, as the player commendations given by rivals will count for the Worthy Opponent category.

Moreover, a small update is coming to the Player Reputation System, as Operation Heavy Mettle will give the chance to players to check what's their progress in terms of penalties.

Ubisoft has decided to change the state of most of the shotguns in Rainbow Six Siege, making them more reliable. They will be more precise while aiming and more destructive while not.

They will be even more powerful when shooting while moving and not aiming, something the players were doing to create rotations faster.

As we mentioned earlier, Ubisoft is implementing multiple features to guide newcomers in their learning of the game's basics.

Operation Heavy Mettle will introduce Tutorials, a new section for new players to learn about Rainbow Six Siege. The Tutorials are divided into three categories, including Basics, Attack, and Defense.

Starting with Operation Heavy Mettle, players will be allowed to remove the HUD while using Match Replay. To remove the HUD from Match Replay you must press H!

Thunderbird is getting her first Elite Bundle in Operation Heavy Mettle! The operator was released to the game in Operation North Star.

Ubisoft is introducing a change to Frost's Welcome Mat with the arrival of Operation Heavy Mettle.

Now, attackers will be able to pull off her Welcome Mat without the help of a teammate. However, in the case of doing that, a huge debuff will be applied to the player that will affect its speed. Moreover, the attacker will leave a blood trail.

If a teammate helps the affected attacker, no debuff will be applied.

Frost isn't the only operator getting a change to her utility as Grim has also been tweaked. Starting with Operation Heavy Mettle, players will be able to make Grim's projectiles bounce from walls.

Ubisoft has decided to upgrade Lesion's Gu Mines. Despite being more visible, the mines will deliver more damage. Moreover, Lesion will have an extra mine.

