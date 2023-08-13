Rainbow Six Siege releases Thunderbird Elite Bundle with Operation Heavy Mettle

Operation Heavy Mettle is bringing multiple brand-new features to Rainbow Six Siege, including a new operator, playlist updates, changes to Grim and Frost, and more. From Aug. 14, Rainbow Six Siege players will be able to try out all of these features on the Test Server!

While that sounds exciting, not much information is revealed about upcoming cosmetics. Nevertheless, Ubisoft already announced who’s going to get Operation Heavy Mettle’s first Elite Bundle.

It’s time to welcome Thunderbird to the club!

Thunderbird Elite Bundle

Thunderbird’s Elite Bundle is coming to Rainbow Six Siege with Operation Heavy Mettle! Her presentation video takes place on Yacht as she is seen next to a crashed helicopter.

Remember that Thunderbird is an Aerial Medic, so she is expected to be involved in this kind of situations.

Is Thunderbird good?

Thunderbird is a Rainbow Six Siege defender that was released with the arrival of Operation North Star. She is a two-speed, two-health operator, which allows her to both roam or play as an anchor.

Thunderbird’s loadout includes the SPEAR .308 Assault Riffle and the SPAS-15 Shotgun as primary options. She can also choose between the Bearing 9 Machine Pistol or the Q-929 Handgun as secondary guns.

Although she used to have two impact grenades and a C4 as gadgets, Ubisoft recently nerfed her and instead, she now has access to barbed wire or a bulletproof camera.

Her Kóna Station is the perfect gadget when you can trust your roamers. This device heals any operator on the server by getting close to it, so defenders can boost their heal after surviving to an aggressive play.

Nowadays, Thunderbird isn’t in a great place in Rainbow Six Siege’s meta. Due to her lack of explosive utility is impossible for her to open rotations. Her loadout isn’t amazing either and the players usually go for Wamai or even Doc to play as flex operators.

So, although we think Thunderbird can be a great addition to any lineup due to her healing ability, it’s difficult to fit her into a Rainbow Six Siege lineup – hence why we don’t think Thunderbird belongs to nowadays’ meta.